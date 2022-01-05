Hull City set to confirm first signing of January transfer window

Emirhan Aydogan is set to be the first Hull City signing of a new era for the club.

Once the £30 million takeover of the club by Acun Ilicali is complete, Aydogan is being prepared as the first signing of the new ownership, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

Ilicali is a Turkish businessman and Aydogan is a Turkish midfielder coming from Turkish club Bursaspor.

Aydogan has only made three appearances in the Turkish top flight this season. Although he did manage to score a goal and get sent off in a 4-1 win against Samsunspor.

In a translated message to the fans, he admitted it was time to move on from the club he joined at the age of only 10-years old.

“I will never forget the first day I put on my captain’s band. We went through tough times. While I always did my best for my uniform, I did not shy away from responsibility,” said Aydogan.

“I did not take a step back from the truths I believed in and now it’s time to leave. Sometimes it is necessary to leave.”

This could be the first of a busy transfer window for Hull as their new ownership may want to make a number of statement signings to show his ambition to the fans.

Hull are 19th in the Championship table with 23 points from 24 games. The Tigers are four points clear of the relegation zone but have played a game more than 22nd place Peterborough.

Grant McCann’s side are winless in four league games and have lost their last two fixtures.

Their next game comes at home to Premier League side Everton in the FA Cup Third Round on January 8.

Hull then host Stoke City on January 16 in their next league game.

The Verdict

This is a promising start to the window for Hull City.

With the new ownership soon to be in place, it is good that they have been able to line up a deal for a player once their transfer embargo is lifted.

Given how difficult the January transfer window can be to do business, getting a player in early is always extremely important.

Hull now need to build on this quickly and continue their momentum in the market by moving after their other targets instead of waiting around for something to happen.