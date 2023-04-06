Hull City are set to compete with Watford and Swansea City for the signature of Bryan Reynolds this summer.

Hull set to sign Roma starlet?

According to Calciomercato.it the Tigers have lodged their interest with AS Roma for the USMNT international.

It had previously been reported that two of Hull’s Championship rivals are also interested in signing the 21-year old.

The defender is currently on loan in the Belgian First Division, competing with side Westerlo.

Westerlo holds a €7 million option to buy as part of their loan agreement with the Italian giants, but it remains to be seen whether that deal will be made permanent this summer.

If not, then that could open up a chance for Hull to make an offer to sign the player.

Watford and Swansea’s interest dates back to last January, with the pair keeping a close eye on the Roma player during his time in Belgium.

However, Hull have now joined the fray and may even jump them in the queue with the Yorkshire club weighing up a potential offer.

It is expected that Roma are open to a potential sale of their promising young full back.

Reynolds has previously made his breakthrough into senior football in MLS with FC Dallas before making the switch to Italy in 2021.

But the Texas-born player has made just one appearance for Roma since signing for the capital club, having also gone out on loan to Kortrijk during his time with the Giallorossi.

Reynolds has made 25 league appearances this season for the side currently 7th in the table, contributing one goal and two assists in that time.

The right-back has also been capped twice at international level, making his debut in a friendly against Northern Ireland in 2021.

Would Bryan Reynolds be a good signing for Hull?

Strengthening at right back isn’t the biggest of concerns for Hull with Lewie Coyle and Cyrus Christie both operating on the right flank this season.

However, with Coyle’s contract set to expire this summer perhaps this is a sign that the Tigers are keeping their options open in case the 27-year old does depart at the end of the campaign.

Reynolds is a well-regarded prospect, as not many players make the jump from MLS to Serie A, so earning his signature could potentially be a real coup.

Competing in the market for a €7 million player would also be a sign of Hull’s ambitions moving forward, but this move may also depend entirely on the future of Coyle.