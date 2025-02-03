Hull City are confident that they will win the race for Liverpool's Jayden Danns ahead of Monday's 11pm deadline, despite interest from Sunderland.

That's according to Darren Witcoop on X, who has reported that the Premier League table toppers are looking to send a host of youngsters out on loan today, including the striker.

The Tigers have already had an extremely busy January transfer window, and secured one of the biggest deals of the winter so far at the back end of last week, when they added Louie Barry to their squad from Aston Villa on loan.

Hull are desperately searching for reinforcements following a difficult opening five months of the season. Ruben Selles' side are just above the relegation spaces in 21st, but they have a slender two-point gap over Derby County and Luton Town.

Hull look set to win the race for Danns

Plymouth Argyle were early admirers of Danns, but in recent weeks the relegation-threatened side have moved on and the Tigers and Sunderland have emerged as the front-runners in the race.

Despite signing Barry, Hull remain confident that they will pip Regis Le Bris' side to the signature of the 19-year-old, with consistent game time potentially more achievable towards the bottom end of the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers are also interested, according to Witcoop, but Ruben Selles' side have outbid their rivals as they look to strengthen ahead of the run-in.

Danns has burst onto the scene over the last year, and his goalscoring form in the FA Cup has led to plenty of second tier sides placing him on their radar.

Danns and Barry could be a deadly duo

After a poor start to the campaign, Hull have started to show improvements under Selles, but more firepower is needed if they are to ensure their Championship status for another year.

The battle at the bottom of the division is incredibly tight, and bringing in players with the quality that Barry and Danns have is crucial to guaranteeing survival.

The pair have both been excellent at youth level, while the former was superb with Stockport County over the course of two different spells in Greater Manchester. He was recalled by Aston Villa ahead of the window, before making his way to the MKM Stadium last week.

Jayden Danns 2024/25 Stats by Competition (As Per TransferMarkt)* Competition Apps Goals Assists Premier League 1 - - FA Cup 1 1 - Carabao Cup 1 - - Champions League 1 - - Premier League 2 2 - - UEFA Youth League 1 1 - *Stats correct as of 03/02/2025

If the two can form a good working relationship, then there is no doubt that Hull will steer themselves clear of any danger, and this will only benefit the youngsters' development.