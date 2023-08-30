With two wins, a draw and a loss in their opening four matches of the 2023-24 Championship season, Hull City have aspirations of being a top six club by the time May 2024 comes around.

The Tigers finished in mid-table under head coach Liam Rosenior last season after he replaced Shota Arveladze in the dugout, but he has been backed this summer by the hierarchy with additions such as Aaron Connolly, Liam Delap, Ruben Vinagre and Scott Twine.

Hull's popular Turkish owner Acun Ilicali promised that there would be new additions in the final week of the transfer window, with one already arriving in the form of Cardiff City goalkeeper Ryan Allsop to provide competition for Matt Ingram in-between the sticks.

But the more exciting signings will come in outfield positions, and one player that was expected to have already landed at the club was that of Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene - official confirmation though of such a deal continues to be elusive.

What is the latest transfer news involving Jaden Philogene, Hull and Ipswich?

Hull had seemingly agreed a deal for Philogene last week with just a medical to be completed and the contracts to be signed, but with just two days remaining of the transfer window there is still no confirmation of his arrival at the MKM Stadium.

There were claims last week that along with Hull, both Ipswich Town and Stoke City - who had Philogene on loan during the 2021-22 season - were also keen on a deal for the winger, as reported by The Athletic.

Things looked to have moved quickly following that in regards to Philogene completing a £5 million move to the East Riding of Yorkshire outfit, in a deal which will also include a sell-on clause and a time-sensitive buy-back clause according to HullLive, but there's still been no official confirmation of such a move.

TEAMtalk have now reported though that Hull are set to seal Philogene's signing with talks at an advanced stage - that is despite strong interest from Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys.

It will represent a strong end to the transfer window for Rosenior, who will add Philogene to the likes of Adama Traore, Ozan Tufan and Scott Twine as options in the final third.

Who should Ipswich turn to after Philogene setback?

Even though Ipswich have looked good going forward this season already, it was perhaps telling that they were keen to land Philogene despite having the likes of Wes Burns, Omari Hutchinson and Nathan Broadhead as wide options on the books.

McKenna perhaps needs one more body out there for the season in case of any injuries, but a player that can actually make a difference and will be either pushing for starts or will be able to slot in straight away.

Philogene would have fit the bill but Town now look to have lost out on his services to Hull, so McKenna will have to look elsewhere.

Leeds forward Joe Gelhardt has been linked and is a player that can play all across the front-line including in the number 10 position, so he could be a potential asset for the Suffolk outfit this season if they can strike a deal with United.