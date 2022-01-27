Hull City set their stall out as Antonio Conte’s Tottenham plot transfer move

Hull City will be desperate to keep hold of Keane Lewis-Potter this month, with the young talent seen as one of the Tigers best players both during this season and the last.

However, as reported by the Hull Daily Mail, a bid of around £14m could tempt the side into parting ways with the forward – and it could be a fee that Spurs decide to pay, considering it isn’t too extortionate for a man who could develop into a superb player down the line.

The club’s new owners are big fans too, even though they have only just taken over at the KCOM Stadium. That shows how highly-regarded the youngster is in the football world – but every player has their price and it looks like a reasonable bid for the player could convince them to sell him on.

It would be a blow for Hull if they did end up selling the player on, with Lewis-Potter having one of the best goal contribution rates of any Tigers man so far this campaign. With five goals and three assists, his attacking output cannot be understated and if he was to leave, it would leave a huge hole in their side.

The fee they recouped for the 20-year-old could definitely allow Hull to sign a replacement – especially if it is upwards of £14m – but the Tigers won’t be too keen to part ways with one of their most talented prospects. Tottenham though could test them with a bid before the window comes to a close.

The Verdict

Keane Lewis-Potter has attracted interest from most corners of the Premier League now and it’s no wonder why considering the level at which he is playing despite his age.

At just 20-years-old, you would think that the pressure of almost carrying a side by yourself in the Championship would be a lot to handle. Add in the fact that the Tigers have been involved in a relegation battle for most of the season and that would surely add even more pressure onto his shoulders.

However, Lewis-Potter has instead taken it all in his stride and has actually produced more goal contributions than many others in the Hull team. His numbers last season were superb for Hull and they have been just as superb this season.

Spurs could allow him the chance to thrive and develop into an even better player and while the Tigers would be sad to see the back of him, if a lot of money was put on the table they couldn’t really stand in the way of such a superb opportunity.