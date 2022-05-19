Hull City set sights on transfer deal for Chelsea player

Hull City are interested in bringing Nathan Baxter back on another loan deal from Premier League giants Chelsea, according to The Telegraph.

Baxter departed the Blues for the seventh time on loan before the 2021-22 season began, heading to the Tigers on a season-long deal.

Despite the expectation of regular first-team football though, it took the 23-year-old until November to register his first league appearance for the club, with Grant McCann initially favouring Matt Ingram in-between the sticks.

Quiz: Can you name which club Hull City sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 What club did Hull sell Max Clark to? Shrewsbury Town Fleetwood Town Swindon Town Oxford United

Baxter missed all of February and a large chunk of March due to injury, eventually returning to the starting line-up under Shota Arveladze for the final four matches of the league season.

Even though he only played 16 times in the Championship for Hull, Baxter conceded just 17 goals, keeping seven clean sheets in the process, and it appears that the club want to strike another deal with Chelsea for his services, despite Baxter himself holding hopes that he can prove he’s worthy of a chance at Stamford Bridge in pre-season.

The Verdict

Even though it took a while for Baxter to get his chance to start at Hull this past season, he more-than proved his worth when he was on the pitch.

Therefore, it’s not a surprise that Hull want to renew the 23-year-old’s loan when the opportunity arises, especially as Shota Arveladze didn’t get much chance to work with him, but he must have been impressed with what he saw.

And even though Baxter has said he wants to try and prove himself at Chelsea still, the reality of the situation is that Edouard Mendy probably has the starting spot at Stamford Bridge locked down for a good few years, meaning he will not get that chance.

There’s no evidence yet to suggest that Baxter will be good enough for the Premier League, so another loan move to a Championship club like Hull makes sense.