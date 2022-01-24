Hull City set for double transfer swoop as new era begins

Hull City are expected to complete the signings of Aleksandar Pesic and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh as new owner Acun Ilıcalı looks to strengthen the squad before the January transfer deadline.

The Turkish businessman finalised his purchase of the club last week and he made it clear that he will invest to improve the current group.

Therefore, it’s expected to be a very busy final week for the Tigers in the market and it appears that a few moves are already lined up.

That’s after reporter Yağız Sabuncuoğlu revealed that Pesic is set to join from Karagumruk in a 2.5m euros deal, whilst Sayyadmanesh is expected to link up from Fenerbahce.

Both are forward players, with Pesic having enjoyed a fine individual campaign in the Turkish top-flight, scoring 12 goals in 21 games. The 29-year-old has been prolific at different stages of his career, having also shone with Red Star Belgrade, Maccabi Tel-Aviv and Seoul.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old forward Sayyadmanesh is an Iran international who is contracted to the Istanbul giants but he has had two successful loan spells in Ukraine with Zorya.

Did these 25 Hull City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Hull City signed Geovanni on a free transfer. True False

The verdict

It’s an exciting time to be a Hull City fan and they’re going to be linked with plenty of players because the takeover has gone through.

However, this does seem to have real legs and the reporter isn’t speculating with his update, he is saying the deals are done.

On paper, both players will be big upgrades on what Hull have, and it’s good to see the new owner has identified they need more goals and creativity in the final third, so fans will be hoping that these are confirmed swiftly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.