Ligue 1 side Metz are reportedly targetting Hull City striker Oscar Estupinan on a loan-to-buy deal.

That's according to L'Equipe, who report that there are other French clubs interested in the 26-year-old ahead of tonight's transfer deadline.

Clubs have until 11pm to make the final changes to their squads and a busy final day of the window is expected across the EFL.

Oscar Estupinan latest

Earlier this week, reports indicated that the Tigers were open to offloading Estupinan before the window closed but only if the striker is keen to go.

It is said that a £3 million offer was accepted for the Colombian earlier this month but that he turned down the move.

The 2022 summer arrival finished as Hull's top scorer in his debut season in the Championship – bagging 14 goals in all competitions – and has added another to his tally already this term but looks likely to be lower down the pecking order this term with a new forward likely to be Liam Rosenior's shopping list for deadline day.

It seems Rosenior and co. will have a decision to make today as L'Equipe is reporting that Metz are one of multiple French clubs interested in Estupinan.

The Hull striker is said to be one of the forwards on the Ligue 1 club's radar on the final day of the summer window, with a loan deal that includes an option to buy being targetted.

Whether that will be an agreeable destination for Estupinan or an acceptable deal for the Tigers remains to be seen.

Liam Rosenior on Oscar Estupinan

Speaking to Hull Live after the Championship club missed out on Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis, Rosenior made his stance on his number 19 clear.

He said: "I know we were in a really good position with Keinan, but he decided it would be better for his career for him to go to Italy and I wish him all the best.

"I don't like it when things come out in the press because I've got a squad that I love. I love Oscar, I love Allahyar, and I love the players already in here. To be honest, Keinan was somebody we were interested in, he's decided to go elsewhere.

"Is that going to be the big difference in our season? No, so we move on and we keep pushing to get the best possible squad we can."

Should Hull City cash in on Oscar Estupinan?

If they have a replacement lined up and believe that the Colombian is likely to be excess to requirements this term, then looking to move the striker on makes sense.

He's got two years left on his contract, which means a decision concerning his future would need to be made next summer anyway to protect his value.

A busy day is only going to increase the size of Hull's squad and they do need to think about moving one or two players off their wage bill.

Estupinan looks like someone that could depart and could earn them a profit after he arrived last summer on a free transfer.

Assuming the offer from Metz or one of their compatriots is acceptable, and the loan-to-buy may not work for them, then it's something that should be considered.

Liam Rosenior reveals Hull City's deadline day plan

Rosenior outlined his expectations for the final day of the summer transfer window – with a busy day expected for the MKM Stadium outfit.

He explained: "Minimum three players, and yes, I think that is realistic. It has to be close because we've got, what, 24 hours left? At the moment we're working really, really hard, and I'm confident that we'll have a really strong squad at the end of the window.

"In every area (where he still wants to strengthen), I've said that all along, if something comes up in any of the pitch, and we say, 'do you know what, that improves us as a squad' then that's my job to improve the squad.

"I felt in the case of Keinan, he was someone who would fit in to the way that we play and would have improved our squad in different ways, it didn't work, no problem, we move on. I'm really happy with Liam Delap, Aaron Connolly and Oscar as my front players."