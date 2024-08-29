Reports have emerged on Thursday afternoon stating that Hull City's pursuit of former academy graduate Liam Cooper has ground to a halt.

That is according to Football Insider, who claim that the experienced defender and most recently captain of Leeds United will not be returning to the MKM Stadium after becoming a free agent in the summer after his lengthy spell at Elland Road came to an end.

Speculation regarding Cooper's return to his home city began when he was spotted taking in the Tigers' goalless draw with Millwall in chairman Acun Ilicali's box, before local reporters confirmed that there was substance behind a potential move in the following days.

However, with limited time available, Tim Walter and his recruitment team will now have to look at other targets if they are to add further depth to the centre-back department.

Liam Cooper's potential return to Hull City has "collapsed"

Shortly after last weekend's 0-0 draw at the MKM, it was revealed by Mike White of BBC Radio Humberside that Cooper was in attendance for the encounter with Neil Harris' side in Ilicali's private box, before stating that the 32-year-old Scotland international would be "one of the new additions confirmed in the final week of the window," after a deal was agreed between club and player.

It was then reported by Barry Cooper of Hull Live on the website's live blog (12:14, 29/08) that "talks are still ongoing with the former Leeds United defender but nothing has been signed."

But, just hours since this update, it has been reported by Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider that sources close to the publication have indicated that Cooper will not be returning to his hometown club, 11 years after he departed for Chesterfield under the management of Steve Bruce.

The report goes on to state that all parties were keen on the move and that talks among them had reached advanced stages, and at present, the deal is "completely off" after no agreement could be reached.

Liam Cooper senior club appearances - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Hull City 17 Carlisle United 7 Huddersfield Town 7 Chesterfield 80 Leeds United 284 As of 29th August 2024

Cooper made 17 appearances for the Tigers in his first spell at the club between 2008 and 2013, before going on to eventually return to Yorkshire with Leeds a year later, going on to represent the Whites 284 times, captaining the club in their Championship-winning campaign of 2019/20 before spending three seasons with the club in the Premier League, before making just 19 appearances under Daniel Farke in his final season at the club.

Blackburn Rovers were another Championship side who expressed a keen interest in Cooper's services following his departure from LS11, before a deal with the East Lancashire side also failed to materialise.

Furthermore, today's latest update from Football Insider also hints that several other second tier sides remain interested in the free agent, who can be acquired past the 11PM transfer deadline on Friday night.

Hull City have other defensive targets after Liam Cooper deal falters

There's no question that Cooper would've added a wealth of experience to Hull's rearguard, which has seen plenty of change this off season with the additions of Charlie Hughes and Finley Burns, although the idea of him returning to the MKM after previous comments in 2019 surrounding his support of City's Yorkshire rivals didn't exactly appease all Tigers supporters.

However, Walter does appear to have other targets in mind, with it being reported once again by Football Insider that George Edmundson of Ipswich Town is on the club's radar, although they face a strong battle for his signature on a loan basis along with the likes of Portsmouth, Watford, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers in that regard.

Edmundson made 10 Championship appearances last season as Ipswich earned back-to-back promotions under Kieran McKenna, but has fell even further down the pecking order at Portman Road due to the additions of City academy graduate, Jacob Greaves and Dara O'Shea from Burnley.