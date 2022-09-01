Hull City secure signing of 27-year-old

This summer has been a busy one for Hull City following the club’s takeover earlier in the year.

With this being new owner Acun Ilicali’s first transfer window in charge of the club, Shota Arveladze has been supported with funds to bring in plenty of new faces to the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers have been linked with Adama Traore throughout the summer and today the club have announced the signing of the attacking midfielder.

The 27-year-old joins Hull on a free transfer after leaving Hatayspor and has signed a two year deal which includes a one year option for the club too.

This is another Turkish signing for Hull this summer with Ilicali seemingly use his connections back home to help his side get players in.

During his time in Turkey, Traore contributed nine assists across a two year spell and Hull will be hoping he can add to their attacking efforts in the Championship now.

Do you love Hull City? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 30 When did Dean Windass make his debut for Hull City? 1989 1991 1978 1986

The Verdict:

This is another good signing from Hull who are looking forward to a season much more exciting than they’ve been treated to in recent times.

The Tigers have had a solid start to the season although they could do with finding a bit of consistency and hopefully with further support up front, they will be able to have both the options and the strength to pick up some wins.

It could take the player some time to adapt given he is new to the Championship but Hull are in a position where they have the options and don’t need to put too much pressure on Traore straightaway.

If he can settle into the club well though there’s no reason he can’t be a key part of the side this season.