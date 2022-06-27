Hull City secure signature of Premier League goalkeeper

Hull City have secured the addition of Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter once again on a season-long loan, according to BBC Humberside Sport.

Tigers vice-chairman Tan Kesler has confirmed that the 23-year-old was with the club on Monday afternoon as the Championship outfit get ready to announce his return.

And perhaps crucially, the club have the option to sign Baxter permanent at any point of the duration of the loan deal throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

Baxter arrived at Hull for the first time last summer, following loan stints in previous years at the likes of Accrington Stanley, Ross County and Yeovil Town.

In his first season at Championship level, Baxter appeared just 16 times for City, having to bide his time at first to displace Matt Ingram, and then in the final third of the season he picked up an injury that forced him on to the sidelines for a period of over a month.

When he was available for action though in the second tier, Baxter conceded just 17 goals, keeping seven clean sheets in the process, and he is set to be Shota Arveladze’s first-choice in the 2022-23 season.

The Verdict

Even though he played just 16 times in the Championship for the Tigers, Baxter is a great capture once again.

He had a point to prove last season by stepping up another level to the second tier, but he more-than proved his worth when he pulled the gloves on.

And with the added bonus of having a permanent option in the new loan move, Hull could have their first-choice stopper for years to come.

That’s providing that things go well for the 23-year-old, but Hull look to be making some major moves in the transfer market, with Acun Ilicali’s ambitions clear for all to see.