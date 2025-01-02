Scottish Premiership side Hearts have been revealed to be the latest side to explore the possibility of acquiring Hull City forward Ryan Longman in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old's contract situation has left Hull in a bit of a weak position which Hearts may now look to capitalise on, according to Hull Live.

Longman came back into the Tigers fold this season after spending the prior campaign on loan at fellow Championship side Millwall. He has scored just one league goal since coming back to the MKM Stadium in City's 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers just before the turn of the year, but that could end up being his final one for the club.

Ryan Longman's Hull City 2024/25 stats (Championship Only) Apps 9 Starts 6 Goals 1 Expected goals (xG) 1.85 Assists 0 Source: Sofascore - correct as of 02/01/25

Hearts looking into Ryan Longman move in January

The Scottish top tier side are said to be looking at Longman as an option to go after before the transfer window closes on the 3rd February, as per Hull Live.

Longman's deal with the Tigers is set to expire in the summer. The club are reported to be open to letting him go in the next month, but want to make sure that they have sufficient depth in his position - left-wing - before allowing him to move on.

The winger, who has admitted that he is uncertain about what's to come for him, was close to leaving Hull in the summer. Tan Kesler, the former vice-chairman of City, said, prior to the start of the season, that they had received serious enquiries about the 24-year-old.

League One sides Birmingham City and Wrexham were supposedly interested, alongside Millwall, as per journalist Dan Marsh, as well as Derby County.

Hearts are one of the surprise strugglers in the Scottish Premiership this season. Neil Critchley's side sit second bottom of the 12-team division and 33 points off of the league leaders, Celtic, after 20 games.

They are one of the lowest scorers in the league, making their reported interest in an attacking option like Longman understandable.

Hull need to secure a squad addition before sanctioning any Longman exit

Two of Ruben Selles' left-wing options, Mohamed Belloumi and Liam Millar, are already out for the season with injury. Teenage loanee Mason Burstow has started the last two games for the club off the left flank, but that is not his natural position.

Longman himself is now set to be out for a couple of weeks after picking up a knock against Blackburn, which then forced him to miss the New Year's Day loss to Middlesbrough.

Because of these fitness issues, it would be frankly incompetent of them to allow the 24-year-old to leave, if the interest from Hearts or any other side were to ramp up, before they strengthened in this area of the pitch.