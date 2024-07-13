With four weeks to go between now and the start of the season, there's plenty of change needed at Hull City.

Understandably, City fans have started to grow rather impatiently with the club hierarchy amid a plethora of stories regarding potential departures, and not much news when it comes to any potential incomings.

New boss Tim Walter has already attempted to re-assure those frustrated supporters just weeks after his appointment was made official, after he replaced Liam Rosenior in the off-season.

The German has a number of positions within his squad that are extremely light on numbers and quality following the expiration of many loan deals made under Rosenior, as well as losing the services of some seasoned professionals such as Greg Docherty and Ozan Tufan, who have since moved to Charlton Athletic and Trabzonspor respectively.

With that in mind, Football League World have pinpointed a further two players who Walter will not want to lose between now and his first game in charge, which comes on August 10th against Bristol City at the MKM Stadium.

Jean Michael Seri has been the lynchpin of City's midfield ever since joining on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

Under previous head coaches - Shota Arveladze and Rosenior - the Ivory Coast international has continued to ooze class in the centre of the park, an aspect of his play which first became known to fans of the English game from his time at Fulham, which included a Championship-winning campaign.

The deep-lying midfielder's experience has proved vital in the past two campaigns, where Hull's trajectory has taken an upward curve from 15th to seventh-place, and it will no doubt be called upon again.

Seri impressed alongside the likes of Regan Slater and Tyler Morton in midfield last term, accumulating impressive metrics such as four assists and 163 progressive passes on top of his solitary goal.

However, with his midfield partners somewhat unknown under Walter, it's imperative that the Tigers resist any temptation to cash in on the 32-year-old who sees his contract expire in 11 months' time.

It remains to be seen just how comfortable the experienced midfielder would be in the German's more aggressive system compared to his predecessor, and Hull also now face a battle on their hands to keep hold of his services amid interest from the Saudi Pro League, according to Hull Live.

Under any circumstances, it seems rather odd that a new signing features on a list focusing on transfer snubs, but this summer has been far from ordinary as far as Ryan Giles is concerned.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers youth product only moved to Luton Town for a reported £5m fee last summer, but rarely featured at Kenilworth Road as a result of factors such as Alfie Doughty's superior form in the Premier League.

After a successful loan stint at Middlesbrough under Michael Carrick, expectation levels were high when the Telford-born full-back moved to the MKM on loan in January, but form was rather inconsistent, like most of his teammates as City fell three points short of their play-off ambitions.

Giles has established himself as a highly-reputable second tier full-back after an abundance of loan spells, which was seemingly put to an end once City had ratified the £4m obligation to buy in the initial deal struck with Luton six months' ago. However, Carrick hasn't given up on his pursuit of his own former loanee, and recent reports from Hull Live suggest that sources close to the Teesside outfit believe Boro are preparing to launch a formal bid.

Ryan Giles' Championship stats, as per FotMob Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 Coventry City (loan) and Rotherham United (loan) 42 2 1 2021/22 Cardiff City (loan) and Blackburn Rovers (loan) 32 0 10 2022/23 Middlesbrough (loan) 47 0 11 2023/24 Hull City (loan) 17 0 1

Whether that bid is higher or lower than the £4m paid by the Tigers remains to be seen, but it would seem rather naive for Walter to approve a departure for the 24-year-old after working with him for just two weeks.

Hull only have one left-back in Matty Jacob within their ranks if Giles was to make another summer move, leaving them short of quality, depth and Championship experience.

Therefore, Hull should do all they can to snub any pending offers.