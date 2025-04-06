The 2024/25 season hasn't, for large parts, gone as planned for Hull City and owner, Acun Ilicali.

Ever since his £30m takeover of the club in January 2022, the Turkish media mogul has constantly spelled out his plans to end the club's lengthy exile from the Premier League.

The Tigers came as close as they've ever been since relegation from the top-flight in 2017 last season, but fell short of a play-off place under Liam Rosenior, despite having a rather star-studded squad for Championship level - estimated to have been €104.9m (£87.86m).

Despite losing the likes of Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene for eight-figure fees and many other key departures, followed by a scatter-gun approach throughout Tim Walter's solitary transfer window, despite success stories such as Charlie Hughes, who has excelled since making the step-up from League One outfit, Wigan Athletic.

Ever since his appointment in December, Ruben Selles has also placed an emphasis on developing talent such as Joe Gelhardt and Louie Barry - on loan from Leeds United and Aston Villa respectively - but hasn't been able to drag City fully away from danger, despite an upturn of form prior to the final international break.

However, he and Ilicali don't have to look too far for inspiration regarding progressing the club forward, if Championship status is to be preserved.

Hull City staved off relegation before a dream promotion season under Phil Brown

Similarly to Hull's start to the current campaign under Walter, Phil Parkinson - who had been poached from Colchester United following Peter Taylor's exit to Crystal Palace - had endured an extremely difficult start to life in HU3.

The man who guided the U's into the second tier then appointed former Derby County boss, Phil Brown as first-team coach, before the former full-back would take interim and latterly, permanent charge in January 2007 with City embroiled in a relegation battle.

Hull City's League Finishes under Phil Brown Position 2006/07 21st (Champ) 2007/08 3rd (Champ, play-off winners) 2008/09 17th (PL) 2009/10* 19th (PL) *Placed on Gardening Leave on 15/03/2010

Sam Allardyce's former assistant was able to galvanise the squad and embark on a run of one defeat in seven games between December 2006 and January 2007, before a run of one win in eight games - a Dean Windass-inspired 2-0 success over promotion winners, Birmingham City - proved exactly why City found themselves unable to steer clear of the drop before the business end of the season.

To their credit, Brown's men were able to pick up results in big-pressure encounters, which included a 2-1 victory against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road and a 4-0 rout over Southend United on home soil, with both opponents eventually relegated at the end of the season,

A season-defining run of five points from a possible nine in the run-in did the trick for City, with Windass' eighth goal of his initial temporary return to his boyhood club - and 20th for the season overall - proving the difference against Cardiff City at Ninian Park, all-but securing safety due to a far superior goal difference in comparison to Leeds United