In the final week of the summer transfer window, Hull City's business is set to be stepped up a notch if their planned deals get over the line.

The Tigers made a statement last week when landing Burnley attacking midfielder Scott Twine on loan for the remainder of the campaign, but ambitious owner Acun Ilicali has more deals lined up before September 1.

Head coach Liam Rosenior is on the verge of landing two players from Aston Villa, with winger Jaden Philogene and powerful striker Keinan Davis both in talks to arrive at the MKM Stadium in a deal that would be worth around £6 million for the pair, according to HullLive.

Despite how close the Philogene deal appears to be, Hull are seemingly in the market for another winger alongside the Villa youngster, despite having the likes of Scott Twine, Ozan Tufan, Adama Traore, Allayhar Sayyadmanesh, Dogukan Sinik, Jason Lokilo AND Harry Vaughan all capable of playing either out wide or in the number 10.

According to a report from Dutch publication Voetbal International, the Tigers are in a battle with Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise - owned by Brighton chief Tony Bloom - for winger Othmane Boussaid, who is contracted to FC Utrecht in the Netherlands.

VI claim that Hull have been impressed with the 23-year-old's technical ability as well as his work rate, which has seen them join the race for his services.

Who is Othmane Boussaid?

A Belgian youth international at four different levels, Boussaid started his career with Lierse, but after just eight league appearances he moved to the Netherlands to sign for Utrecht.

Despite still being a teenager, Boussaid played 19 times for his new club in the top flight of Dutch football in his debut season, but the following campaign the pint-sized winger was loaned out to NAC Breda in the second tier.

Boussaid returned to Utrecht for the 2020-21 season and featured in 28 Eredivisie matches, but last season's 2022-23 campaign was his most effective yet.

In 38 appearances in all competitions, Boussaid scored three times but also notched seven assists as Utrecht finished in the top half of the Eredivisie.

That has led to interest in his services, not only from Hull but also Union SG, who have finished second in the last two seasons of the Belgian Pro League and have helped to develop the likes of Kaoru Mitoma who has gone on to become a Premier League sensation.

What is Othmane Boussaid's current situation at Utrecht?

Utrecht, who finished seventh out of 18 teams in the Eredivisie last season, now have a difficult decision on their hands.

Boussaid has less than 12 months remaining on his contract and VI claim that it is now expected that the wide attacker will depart the Stadion Galgenwaard before the transfer window slams shut next week.

He was benched for the 2023-24 season opener against PSV Eindhoven and this past weekend against Heerenveen Boussaid wasn't even in the squad, which is perhaps a hint that he has a move lined up elsewhere.