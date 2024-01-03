Highlights Hull City are interested in signing Jordan Thomas from Bath City this January, joining a list of clubs eyeing the non-league star.

Thomas has been compared to Jarrod Bowen and has impressed with his contributions of nine goals and six assists for Bath this season.

Hull City is currently in contention for promotion to the Premier League and the signing of Thomas could bolster their attacking options for the second half of the campaign.

Hull City have joined the race to sign Jordan Thomas from Bath City this January.

According to Football Insider, the Tigers have enquired about the availability of the non-league star.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the winger, who has been compared to Jarrod Bowen.

The 22-year-old is in demand this winter window, with a number of clubs eyeing a potential move for the forward.

He has contributed nine goals and six assists for Bath so far this campaign, with the team fifth in the table.

Hull join Thomas race

Hull are hoping to secure the signing of the young forward as they look to bolster their attacking options for the second half of the campaign.

However, the Yorkshire outfit is set to face stiff competition for the signing of the winger.

It has been previously reported that Cardiff City, Swansea City and Bristol City are among the clubs also eyeing a move for the player this January.

But he could follow in the same footsteps as Bowen, who also made the move to the MKM Stadium from a non-league side back in 2014.

Bowen is now in contention for a place in the England squad for Euro 2024 later this year, and is one of the top scorers in the Premier League as part of David Moyes’ West Ham side.

Thomas has only been with Bath since last summer, signing for the club from a side further down the non-league football pyramid in June.

However, he could make a big leap up to the second tier of English football this month if a deal can be agreed.

That would be a remarkable rise in such a short space of time, but his performances in the National League south have caught the attention of a number of teams.

Hull City league position

Hull are currently competing for promotion back to the Premier League this season, with the side sitting seventh in the Championship table.

Liam Rosenior has earned a lot of plaudits since taking charge of the Tigers, turning around their form from relegation contender to mid-table last season.

The team has gone from strength to strength in the last several months, now competing for promotion.

The gap to the play-off places is just one point, with a defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Monday costing the side their place inside the top six.

Next up for Hull is a clash with Birmingham City in the FA Cup on 6 January.

Stiff competition for Thomas

Hull have joined a lengthy list of Championship sides eyeing a move for Thomas, who has been very impressive this season.

It will be interesting to see if the 22-year-old will be given an immediate chance to impress with a new club if he makes a move this month.

Making a move up from non-league football at that age to go straight to the Championship is a big jump, and he may need time to adapt to the challenge.

But if he can really live up to expectation, and replicate the form Bowen showed during his time at Hull, then it could be a gamble worth taking for the likes of Hull.