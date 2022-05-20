Hull City revelation emerges on 31-year-old ahead of summer departure

Hull City captain Richie Smallwood rejected the opportunity to stay at the MKM Stadium for another year as he attempted to secure a longer-term extension, as per a report from Hull Live.

The midfielder was one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Tigers this term, recording 42 league appearances and making the step up seamlessly from League One following their promotion at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Recording just two goals and two assists in the process, he was more renowned for his defensive work in front of the backline, playing his part in helping Shota Arveladze’s side to remain afloat in the second tier.

Quiz: Can you name which club Hull City sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 What club did Hull sell Max Clark to? Shrewsbury Town Fleetwood Town Swindon Town Oxford United

With his contract running down though along with other first-teamers, there was increasing uncertainty surrounding his future with owner Acun Ilicali continuing to prepare for what could be a busy summer transfer window in East Yorkshire.

The Turkish businessman already made a statement of intent during the previous, only taking control of Hull in the middle of January but moving decisively to recruit four additions and also made Ryan Longman’s move from Brighton and Hove Albion permanent.

This business could signal that a revamp is coming at the MKM Stadium and the 31-year-old was offered the chance to be a part of that – but wanted longer-term security.

Speaking about the midfielder’s situation, vice-chairman Tan Kesler said: “We did offer a shorter-term deal. We appreciate his efforts, he’s been a tremendous support to us but there needs to be change to achieve our ambitions.

“We need to make some changes, this is a club that’s about the team, not individual players.

“We need unity, we have to create that unity, and Richie has done his part tremendously. We think it was a fair negotiation between him, his agent, and the club.”

The Verdict:

Having Smallwood at the club for one more year may have provided stability during what could be a summer of transition for the Tigers in their quest to get themselves back to the Premier League.

This is why they would have been wise to trigger the one-year extension regardless, though the fact the board kept their options open for themselves and the player was probably a decent way to conduct negotiations in the end.

They should look to retain quite a few of their first-teamers to ensure there is still stability and this is why getting the likes of Jacob Greaves and Keane Lewis-Potter tied down to fresh terms if they can, though that will be a difficult task.

And getting George Honeyman to commit his future would also be a shrewd move, even if he isn’t one of the first names on the teamsheet in the coming years, so there is quite a lot for Arveladze, Kesler and Ilicali to be getting on with this summer.

They may also decide to recruit one or two of their loanees on a permanent basis, with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh potentially the favourite to come in after making a decent impression in Yorkshire during his short time there.