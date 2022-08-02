Hull City respond as Middlesbrough table multi-million pound transfer bid

Hull City have rejected Middlesbrough’s latest offer for Jacob Greaves, according to Hull Live.

It was initially reported that Boro’s first offer was rejected and that a second bid was being prepared.

But an offer of up to £5 million has now also been turned down by the Tigers, who are determined to keep the defender beyond this summer.

It is believed that it could take a £7 million offer to come to any kind of agreement with the Championship club.

Greaves only has 12 months remaining on his current deal at the MKM Stadium, but the club and player are currently in talks over a possible long-term deal being agreed to keep him at Hull.

The 21-year was appointed the team’s vice-captain last weekend as the new Championship season got underway.

The defender has become an established part of the team since returning from loan from Cheltenham Town.

He played all 46 league games last campaign as Shota Arveladze’s side finished 19th in the table.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Hull City played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Ewood Park? Lost 2-0 Lost 3-0 Lost 4-0 Lost 5-0

The team got off to a winning start to 2022-23 with a comeback victory over Bristol City, with new signings Ozan Tufan and Jean Michael Seri scoring the crucial goals.

Up next for Arveladze’s side is a trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End on August 6.

The Verdict

It makes sense that Hull are willing to fight tooth and nail to keep the defender given his importance to the team at such a young age.

Given Boro also have money to burn following two high profile sales this summer, they are also right to squeeze their rivals for everything they can get.

The Tigers have left themselves in a difficult position given Greaves has only a year left on his contract.

But it also means any extension that comes will end all speculation linking him with a possible move away while also securing his long-term future so agreeing a deal with the defender should be a big priority for the rest of their summer.