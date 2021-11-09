Hull City: Remember Richard Garcia? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Despite starting his career at West Ham United, Richard Garcia’s time as a footballer will have been best remembered for his stint at Hull City which started in 2007.

The winger made the move over from Australia at the age of 15 to join the Hammers and ended up making Premier League appearances for them, but then moved to Colchester United in 2004 and spent three successful years at the Essex side.

Success at the U’s saw him secure a deal with the Tigers in 2007 and Garcia was a regular part of the side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2007-08, and he would continue to feature for the club in the top flight when he was fit.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Hull City’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 When did Dean Windass make his debut for Hull City? 1989 1991 1978 1986

Garcia became an Australia international during his time at the club but after returning from a knee injury in late 2011, the midfielder would return home in 2012 to sign for Melbourne Heart, ending a pretty successful five years in East Riding of Yorkshire.

The question is though – what has Garcia been doing since and what’s he up to now?

Since hanging up his boots in 2017 after a stint at Perth Glory, Garcia was appointed as the club’s assistant manager but also the head coach of their youth team, and that clearly prepped him well enough as in 2020 he was then given the role of head coach of Perth Glory’s senior team.

Garcia has taken charge of 30 matches since September last year but has only won nine of those as the Glory finished in ninth position out of 12.

He remains in charge for the upcoming A-League season which begins later this month and whilst it’s still early days in the 40-year-old’s managerial career, perhaps he could return to England one day as a manager and maybe with Hull if he does well enough in Australia.