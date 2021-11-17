Hull City: Remember Adama Diomande? Here’s what he’s up to nowawdays

For many, Adama Diomande’s time at Hull City will be best remembered for a stunning overhead kick that shocked Leicester City on the opening day of the 2016/17 season.

Having joined the Tigers in the summer of 2015, injury restricted Diomande to just a handful of appearances during the 2015/16 campaign due to injury, as his new side won promotion from the Championship.

The opening game of the subsequent Premier League campaign saw Hull up against the-then defending top-flight champions Leicester, with Diomande’s spectacular strike helping the Tigers to a memorable 2-1 win.

However, Hull would still go on to be relegated back to the Championship at the end of that campaign, with Diomande scoring just once more in the league that season.

Indeed, the striker’s career with the club would never really get going, and Diomande left Hull at the the end of the 2017/18 season, having scored eight times in 64 appearances in all competitions across a three-year spell with the club.

Have Hull City ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1. The Emirates (Arsenal) Yes No

Diomande’s departure from Hull saw him head to the United States of America, joining Los Angeles FC on a free transfer.

Things initially started very well for Diomande in LA. The striker scored nine goals in his first seven MLS games, earning him the league’s Player of the Month award for June 2018.

That however, was something the Norwegian rather struggled to build on, scoring just three more goals in 12 more league appearances that season.

The subsequent 2019 season saw Diomande score ten times in 27 games, as Los Angeles claimed the Supporters’ Shield after ending the regular campaign with the best record in the division, only to be beaten by Seattle Sounders in the Conference Final stage of the end of season play-offs.

Following that, the 2020 campaign brought a sudden end to Diomande’s time in Los Angeles, when he announced in August last year that he was leaving the club with immediate effect for family reasons.

In total, Diomande scored 24 goals and provided nine assists in just 52 games for LAFC in all competitions.

The striker would eventually return to the game in April 2021, when he joined Chinese top-flight side Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

His stay there would be brief however, with Diomande making just four appearances, scoring once, during his time with the club, before joining Qatari side Al-Sailiya in August.

Since making that move, Diomande has scored twice in nine games in total for his new side, who are currently second from bottom of the 12-team top-flight.

On the international front, Diomande has been unable to add to his 11 senior international caps for Norway, the last of which he won in 2017 while still a Hull player.