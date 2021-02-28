Hull City are interested in making a potential summer move for Bradford City’s talented midfielder Elliot Watt, with the Tigers having identified him as a potential target, per The Sun on Sunday (28/02/2021).

The Tigers got their automatic promotion bid back on track on Saturday with a comfortable 3-0 win away at AFC Wimbledon.

That kept Grant McCann’s side in touch with the top two although all the teams around them have games in hand on them. Hull will still feel they have a chance for promotion and will have to identify summer targets for both the Championship and League One.

Watt is enjoying an impressive season with Bradford in League Two and he has played a crucial role in helping the Bantams transform their campaign after a difficult period leading up to Stuart McCall’s departure. The 20-year-old only arrived on a permanent deal in the summer from Wolves following a loan spell with Carlisle United, but he has made a real impact in his 29 league appearances.

Hull are thought to have been impressed by the midfielder, who has registered two goals and two assists for Bradford in League Two this term (Sofascore).

They have placed the 20-year-old on a list of potential targets for the summer transfer window, per The Sun on Sunday (28/02/2021). Watt will be entering the final year of his deal with the Bantams next term.

The Verdict

Watt seems like the right sort of profile of player that Hull should be looking at irrespective of whether they go on to earn promotion or not.

The 20-year-old clearly has plenty of talent and has room to be developed into a very able box-to-box sort of midfielder over the next few years. The progress he has shown with regular first-team football this season has been highly impressive.

The midfielder has shown all sides to his game this term, with him having managed to average an impressive 1.4 key passes and one shot per game whilst also averaging 2.4 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per match (Sofascore). That demonstrates that he can do all the things you want from a box-to-box player in the middle of the park.

Given he will be entering the final year of the two-year deal he signed with Bradford in the summer, he might be available for a reasonable amount of money. Hull could therefore manage to get themselves something of a bargain if they press ahead and firm up their interest.