Multiple EFL clubs are chasing the signature of Zach Robinson this summer, according to London News Online.

The AFC Wimbledon striker has spent the season out on loan in Scotland with Dundee, where he has scored 11 goals from 28 league appearances in the Scottish Championship.

The 20-year-old has played a significant role in the team’s rise to the top of the table as they seek promotion back to the Premiership.

Who is interested in signing Wimbledon’s Zach Robinson?

Reading, Blackpool and Hull City are all eyeing a potential move for the forward, with League One side Bolton Wanderers also in the hunt.

Robinson has previously spent loan stints with Basingstoke, Leatherhead, Woking, Hemel Hempstead and Hampton & Richmond, failing to break into the Wimbledon first team squad on a regular basis.

However, his performances in Scotland has caught the attention of multiple clubs, raising doubts over where his future lies beyond this season.

The youngster has made just 12 league appearances for his parent club over the last three campaigns.

But a promising season in Scotland has him fifth in the league’s scoring charts and raising his profile across the game.

Should AFC Wimbledon cash-in on Zach Robinson’s loan success?

Robinson has just one year remaining on his current Wimbledon contract, meaning this summer could be the club’s chance to cash-in on the high profile that he has raised while out on loan.

The player’s stock is high, having drawn admirers from Hull in the Championship, as well as the already relegated Blackpool and Reading.

Meanwhile, Bolton are competing for promotion to the second tier through the play-offs.

A move to any of these clubs would be considered a step-up from Wimbledon, who are currently 21st in the League Two table.

It has been a disappointing campaign for the London club, who have just managed to avoid back-to-back relegations out of the Football League.

Could Zach Robinson stay at AFC Wimbledon?

Robinson could prove a useful player to have in the team next season given how well he has performed in Scotland.

It may come down to how much other clubs are willing to pay for the striker, as it may prove more worthwhile keeping him.

If Robinson could be convinced to sign a contract extension then that would strengthen their negotiation position going into the summer.

But the chance to move up the English pyramid may yet prove too enticing for the forward, which could put Wimbledon in a tricky position.