Hull City reach Arsenal agreement

Hull City have agreed a deal with Arsenal over the signing of starlet Salah Oulad M’Hand, according to Hull Live.

Tigers owner Acun Ilicali, as well as manager Shota Arveladze, worked on getting this deal over the line throughout the summer.

The Arsenal youngster is considered a very promising youth prospect at the Premier League club.

Salah joined the London club in 2020 from the Feyenoord academy, signing a five-year contract at the time.

However, the 18-year-old showed a willingness to make the move following Hull’s persistence which led to the transfer agreement.

While it is understood that Salah will be given time to adapt to his new surroundings and the Championship, he is believed to be a bright prospect and an investment in the future of Hull.

The player will join on an initial loan deal, but with an option to extend his stay on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Salah’s desire to earn first-team football with Hull is seen as a big contributing factor in the deal now coming to fruition.

Hull return to league action on August 20 when they face West Brom, with the team currently 2nd in the table.

The Verdict

This is a very exciting move for Hull and for the player.

It will be a great opportunity for Salah to earn first-team football from quite a young age, whereas his chances at Arsenal may not have come for another two to three years.

The Arsenal academy has also produced a string of elite-level talent in recent years so there is an expectation of a certain quality that comes from graduating from the top flight side.

Hull have had an impressive start to the new season, remaining unbeaten in their first four games, and this kind of signing will only increase the rising optimism at the MKM Stadium.