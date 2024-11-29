Former Hull City midfielder Ray Parlour has weighed in on Acun Ilicali's decision to sack Tim Walter and the search for his replacement.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via NetBet Online Casino, Parlour has warned the Tigers they could face relegation if they're not careful and backed former Coventry City manager Mark Robins as the candidate that Ilicali should look to.

Hull announced earlier this week that Walter had been sacked after less than five months and just 18 games at the helm. The German coach was brought in after the controversial sacking of Liam Rosenior in the summer and has swiftly suffered the same fate as his predecessor.

Tim Walter's managerial record at Hull City (Transfermarkt) Games Wins Losses Draws Win % GD 18 3 8 6 16.7% -8

He departs with the Tigers in the Championship relegation zone – having won just three and taken only 15 points from their 17 games while scoring just 16 goals and conceding 23.

Hull City must be wary of threat of relegation

The pressure is on Ilicali given the Hull owner made the bold call of dismissing Rosenior over the summer despite the fact his side finished just one place and three points outside the play-offs last season.

This next appointment feels like a significant one. Should Walter's replacement fail to turn things around at the MKM Stadium then the Tigers could be relegated to League One while you feel the fans' patience with the club chiefs may start to wear thin.

Parlour has warned Ilicali and his former club that they must be careful to ensure the next hire is the right one.

"This is a tough time for Hull City," he said.

"I did say that letting Rosenior leave could be a bad move and it has transpired to be that way.

"The Championship is so tough and Hull City had improved year on year and Rosenior was doing a very good job.

"Hull City need to watch out as if they don’t improve then they could well get relegate, which is a long way from when they were challenging for the play-offs under Rosenior."

Mark Robins can help Hull City stay in the Championship

Robins, who was controversially sacked by Coventry earlier this month, has been linked with the vacant job at Hull already but it is said that Ilicali is in no rush to appoint a replacement while former Fulham and Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic is also thought to be in the running.

It remains to be seen whether the former Sky Blues manager would be open to returning to management so soon and if the Hull job would appeal to him but Parlour believes he should be a target, if willing.

He explained: "If Mark Robins wants to jump straight back in, then yes. He can definitely help Hull City stay in the Championship. That is the number one priority for them right now.

"They need to get back to basics and have everyone rooting in the same direction. They are struggling and do need to get someone in who knows the League and Robins has those credentials in waves."

First-team coach Andy Dawson has stepped up to take interim charge ahead of tomorrow's game against Middlesbrough.