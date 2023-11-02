Highlights Hull City has made an impressive start to the season and currently sits seventh in the Championship table, just outside the play-off places on goal difference.

Ray Parlour is excited by the job Liam Rosenior has done as manager of Hull City and believes he has the potential to manage in the Premier League.

While Parlour is unsure if Hull will secure a play-off place this season, he believes they have a chance if they continue to grind out points and remain competitive.

Ray Parlour has discussed Hull City’s promotion chances this season.

The Tigers have made an impressive start to the new campaign under Liam Rosenior.

The Yorkshire outfit currently sits seventh in the Championship table, just outside the play-off places on goal difference.

Hull have earned 23 points from their opening 14 games, and are only two behind third place Leeds United.

The club hasn’t been in the Premier League since relegation in 2017 and are in only their third year back in the Championship after a campaign in League One in 2020-21.

Can Hull City earn a play-off place this season?

Parlour is excited by the job Rosenior has done with the Tigers, and believes he will one day manage in the Premier League.

The 50-year-old is unsure whether the team has what it takes to finish inside the play-offs, but won’t rule out their chances either.

"Hull City have been brilliant,” said Parlour to Football League World on behalf of stocklytics.com.

“I've spoken to Liam Rosenior a few times across various things, and he seems very down-to-earth and keen to learn and has done his time as a coach and now he's got his opportunity and I'm really pleased for him.

“He's a really up-and-coming manager who should one day be in the Premier League.

“I'd love to see Hull in the playoffs, whether it will happen we just need to wait and see.

“They've got to keep going and keep getting points, even if it means grinding out a draw and if they can do that, they've certainly got a chance."

Where are Hull City in the Championship table?

Rosenior is now a full calendar year in charge of Hull and many would consider his first 12 months with the club a success.

He inherited a side that looked doomed to relegation back down to the third division and turned things around impressively.

The team finished 15th last season, only 11 points behind the play-off places and 14 clear of the relegation zone.

Who is Hull City's highest earner?

Their impressive start to this term has many fans hoping that a top six finish could be on the cards.

It is set to be a very competitive battle for the four spots behind the top two, with Leicester City and Ipswich Town currently running away with things in the automatic promotion places.

Hull will have to contend with the likes of Leeds, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, West Brom and Southampton, who all also look like contenders for a top six finish, among others.

Next up for Rosenior’s side is a visit to the Hawthorns to take on the Baggies on 4 November.

Is Liam Rosenior the man to bring Hull forward?

Rosenior has done a really good job with the club over the last year, proving a shrewd appointment.

The 39-year-old has shown a lot of promise as a coach and could be the man to bring the Tigers back to the Premier League.

A failure to do so this season wouldn’t be a huge disaster, so that should help Rosenior from feeling the pressure.

A top six finish this year would be impressive, given very few people tipped them for a play-off place prior to the campaign getting underway.