After less than a year away, Hull City will ply their trade in the Championship once again following a fantastic job done by Grant McCann.

After having the rug pulled from under his feet last January with the sales of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki, McCann worked with what he had this past season to secure the League One title and he’s got a talented squad to work with ahead of the new campaign.

What do you know about the Tigers team though? Take our new quiz where there will be one question on every senior player and see if you can get full marks!

Hull City quiz: One question about every player in the Tigers’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 True or false? Lewis Coyle was born in Hull True False