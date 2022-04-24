Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Hull City

Hull City quiz: Does the MKM Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Hull City have not had the most successful season this year and currently they sit 18th in the league. 

Thankfully for them they are safe from relegation but they will be hoping they are able to have a more fruitful season next year and push up the table.

They have nothing to play for with their remaining games but they will be hoping they can get some good results and finish the season on somewhat of a high.

For now, we have put together a quiz to put your knowledge of stadium capacity to the test.

We’ve name 20 stadiums and all you have to do is tell us whether Hull City’s MKM Stadium has a bigger or smaller capacity.

Hull City quiz: Does the MKM Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20

Craven Cottage (Fulham)


Related Topics:

Passionate football fan supporting Barnet FC and Newcastle United. Currently studying a masters at UCFB alongside writing for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Hull City quiz: Does the MKM Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: