Hull City are set to re-sign Liam Cooper following his departure from Leeds United earlier this summer, with the experienced defender recently present for the draw with Millwall.

That's according to journalist Darren Witcoop, who reports that the free agent is set to sign for Hull following the expiration of his contract with Leeds at the end of the 2023/24 season.

There was always likely to be somewhat of a changing of the guard for Leeds occurring this summer. Some leadership figures with experience and know-how were likely to depart, which included Cooper, Luke Ayling, and Stuart Dallas.

However, it began to feel less and less likely that his future was to be in West Yorkshire by the game, with Pascal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu preferred at left-sided centre-back, and both sharing the captaincy at the club for the majority of the season.

The central defender found his game time limited last term, with Joe Rodon coming in on loan to play alongside Struijk, whilst Ampadu is also able to operate in this role and has switched from holding midfield to centre-back in the absence of Struijk.

With Max Wöber returning, Cooper's place has fallen even further in the pecking order, due to the two peak-age left-footed centre-backs, as opposed to Cooper in the twilight of his footballing career.

Earlier in the summer, it had been reported that Cooper had held talks about a move to Blackburn Rovers, although no deal materialised.

Instead, he looks like signing for Hull, where he could be a useful for both depth and what he brings in the dressing room, with the centre-back a leader with plenty of promotion experience.

Liam Cooper career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Hull City 17 0 0 Carlisle United (loan) 7 1 0 Huddersfield Town (loan) 7 0 2 Chesterfield 80 6 1 Leeds United 284 11 6 Scotland 19 0 1

The Hull reaction to Liam Cooper signing

Previously, he had come through the academy ranks with Hull, before starting his senior career with the Tigers in 2008. Now, over ten years since he departed the club, it looks as though Cooper could now be set for a return to the MKM Stadium.

BBC Humberside reporter Mike White has claimed that a deal has been agreed, and that Cooper watched Hull's 0-0 draw with Millwall on Saturday from owner Acun Ilicali's private box.

In a somewhat remarkable coincidence in these circumstances, Hull are next in action with a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds next Saturday, in what would sure to be an emotional day for Cooper and the Leeds supporters.

However, FLW’s Hull fan pundit Ant Northgraves is not sure that it is the most sensible deal for the Tigers, and has some tactical concerns regarding the veteran defender.

He said: "Liam Cooper is definitely a divisive one. For me, personally, it doesn't make sense in terms of him playing.

"I don't think he gets in above the players we have. Doesn't get ahead of Alfie Jones or Charlie Hughes, I would imagine.

"Especially after spending a significant amount of money on him. I think, at the minute, Sean McLoughlin is more suited to the system than Cooper is.

"I know he has played a similar kind of system under [Marcelo] Bielsa but we're talking about a few years ago now.

"He's a lot older and a lot slower. With us wanting to play such a high line, and being vulnerable on the counter-attack, we need somebody with pace.

"I just don't think Cooper fits that bill. The argument for experience never really made any sense to be, either.

"We tried to justify the signing of Billy Sharp last season and we saw how that worked out.

"I don't know, on a free transfer if we lost a centre-back? I think it would make sense as a bit of squad depth.

"But, at the minute, with no centre-backs going out – I can't really understand why we would bring him in."

The argument for Hull signing Liam Cooper

Of course, the potential signing has split the fanbase as Cooper is not getting any younger, and has shown visible signs of decline last season.

In the twilight years of his career, Cooper will want to play more regularly than just 19 appearances from the previous campaign. The ex-Leeds skipper started 11 of those games, and accrued just over 1000 minutes of football in 2023/24.

However, he has plenty of pedigree at this level, and has been around for much longer than Hull's other centre-backs, so he could offer them something different. Given he is now a free agent, there should not be much financial risk associated with this deal for the Tigers, too.

Hughes arrived from Wigan Athletic this summer for a fee in the region of £3.5 million as a long-term replacement for the departed Jacob Greaves. The experience Cooper possesses could make him a useful asset to help guide younger players in that position such as Hughes. Although, he may want a bigger role after playing a similar part last season.

How much he will suit Tim Walter's system is another question, as Cooper is not the same peak-age version of himself that Leeds fans saw lift the title in a rock-solid partnership with Ben White.