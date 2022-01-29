Hull City pursuing transfer move for 27-year-old

Championship side Hull City are weighing up a potential move for Dijon midfielder Didier Ndong, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

The 27-year-old has plied his trade before in England, first arriving at then-Premier League side Sunderland for a club-record eight-figure fee from Lorient back in August 2016.

However, the years following that were particularly turbulent for the Black Cats, suffering back-to-back relegations with the midfielder going on loan to Watford at the start of 2018, spending the remainder of that season at Vicarage Road.

On his eventual return to the Stadium of Light, having previously refused to return to training, the Wearside outfit were plying their trade in the third tier, though he would play no part for the club as he was sacked for failing to return in time for pre-season.

He has endured spells in France with Guingamp and Dijon since, going out on loan to Turkish outfit Yeni Malatyaspor this season, though it remains to be seen whether this current temporary spell will affect the chances of the Tigers striking a deal for the Gabon international between now and the end of the window.

One barrier that has been removed though is the second-tier side’s current transfer embargo, with new owner Acun Ilicali settling a fee with the EFL to have these restrictions eased after the previous owners took out a loan to cope with the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With this, they are now able to fork out transfer fees to recruit players, though it remains to be seen whether they will make an official approach to sign him and whether what they offer will be enough to lure him away from France.

The Verdict

Everyone deserves a second chance – and Ndong would be particularly keen to redeem himself if he does make a return to English football.

At this stage, you cannot rule out a return because the Gabon international won’t want his lasting legacy in the country to be the one he left when he departed the Stadium of Light, which was very unceremonious.

So there is an element of unfinished business there – and that may help to put those Hull fans at ease who are slightly worried about what happened on Wearside, though their concerns are understandable.

Speaking about his contributions on the pitch though, there’s clearly a very talented football in there and if he can fulfil the potential he once had, he will establish himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet in no time.

He will also go a long way in challenging the likes of Richie Smallwood, Greg Docherty and new signing Regan Slater if he signs on the dotted line, though you would imagine that would rule out a move for another target in Hidemasa Morita at this stage.