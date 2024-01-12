Highlights Hull City are facing strong competition from Sheffield United for the signing of Sam Curtis.

Hull have already made moves to strengthen their squad in recent weeks, including signing Billy Sharp and Fabio Carvalho.

Sam Curtis has visited both the Tigers and the Blades and a decision on his future is expected imminently.

Hull City are currently providing Premier League strugglers Sheffield United with the "stiffest" competition for St Patrick's Athletic midfielder Sam Curtis, according to the Irish Sun.

The Tigers have already made moves in recent weeks to strengthen their squad.

Billy Sharp was the first man to arrive, with his experience likely to be valuable to a Hull side who are keen to secure promotion back to the Premier League, having climbed into a respectable league position.

They have also moved for Fabio Carvalho, beating plenty of teams in the process to secure the attacking midfielder for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

This deal has been viewed as one of the best in the EFL so far this window, if not the best, with the Liverpool man proving to be a real asset at this level during the 2021/22 season with Fulham.

Neither of these deals are for the long term, with Sharp approaching the latter stages of his career now and Carvalho only on loan at the MKM Stadium until the end of this term, but they do have a signing for the long term in mind.

18-year-old Curtis has been linked with a switch to East Yorkshire once more, having been linked back in November along with Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

The same report from 90min also stated that Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur had taken an interest in the teenager.

The Sun believes Curtis has visited both Hull and the Blades since the start of the year, as he weighs up his options ahead of a move.

He has been attracting plenty of interest from big teams in different countries - but it seems as though the two teams mentioned above have a good chance of getting a deal over the line.

Curtis is out of contract but his current side are entitled to compensation for him, although it won't be anywhere near €250,000.

A decision on his future is thought to be imminent.

Hull City could richly benefit from recruiting Sam Curtis

Plenty of young players from the Republic of Ireland are being linked with moves to England - and there are clearly some talented youngsters available there.

Adam Murphy has recently joined Bristol City and Curtis is likely to be a real asset in the future as well.

Hull are currently building something exciting - and the 18-year-old may be keen to join because of that - with Liam Rosenior proving to be a big pull for players.

Curtis reportedly wants to play as much first-team football as possible in the short term.

And Hull are probably more likely to offer him that than the top-flight Blades right now.