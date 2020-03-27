Hull City provide hilarious response to Arsenal-related tweet

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

In the absence of any real-life football in the current climate, clubs, competitions and leagues across the World have had their work cut out trying to keep fans occupied until such a time that it is safe enough for the beautiful game to make its long-awaited return.

One such approach that appears to have proved particularly popular in recent weeks, is the re-running of classic matches online, although the latest evidence appears to suggest that that is not always going to go down well with every single club.

On Thursday afternoon, the FA Cup’s official Twitter page confirmed that they would be streaming a full match replay of the 2014 final of the competition, in which Arsenal beat Hull City 3-2 after extra time.

That is something that those of a Hull persuasion may not be relishing as much as fans of other teams, as evidenced by the reaction of the club’s own Twitter account, which responded to the announcement of the streaming in brilliant style, by simply asking: “Is this not a difficult enough time for us?”

Is this not a difficult enough time for us? #hcafc | #theTigers — H u l l C i t y (@HullCity) March 26, 2020

The Tigers’ account also queried as to whether it would be possible for the stream to be ended after just ten minutes, at a point when the Tigers were 2-0 up thanks to goals from James Chester and Curtis Davies, before strikes from Santi Cazorla and Laurent Koscielny levelled the tie-up for Arsenal in 90 minutes, with Aaron Ramsey firing home in extra time to seal the trophy for the Gunners.

Can the stream end after 10 minutes?#hcafc | #theTigers https://t.co/MO9ohZjxLe — H u l l C i t y (@HullCity) March 26, 2020

That 2014 encounter remains the only time Hull have reached the final of the FA Cup, with Arsenal’s victory that day making it one of the record 13 times they have won the competition.

The Verdict

Social media really has taken the lead in keeping football fans entertained in recent weeks, and Hull City have certainly been at the forefront of that.

From online games of connect four to reruns of famous moments from their past, there has been plenty to keep Tigers fans entertained in the absence of any actual football.

This self-deprecating sense of humour meanwhile, will surely have provided more than a few laughs and smiles at a time when everyone needs exactly that, given the difficult circumstances we find ourselves in.

It will be interesting to see how many Hull fans do actually tune in for this game, given that despite the disappointment of the eventual result, this was the end of a remarkable run with a valiant performance against one of the biggest teams in the country, in dramatic fashion.