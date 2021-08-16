Hull City promise emerges from Grant McCann

Hull City manager Grant McCann has backed his side to bounce back when they play Derby County on Wednesday night after a frustrating result against QPR.

It was only seven days earlier that the club started life back in the Sky Bet Championship on a high, running out 4-1 winners over Preston North End. Hull, though, were hit with a severe reality check that reminded them you can’t switch off in this league when they were beaten 3-0 at home by QPR on Saturday.

The home side will probably feel the scoreline was harsher than their performance deserved as they were denied twice by goal-line clearances. However, despite Hull’s best efforts to stay in the game, they were ultimately let down by their own lack of concentration as a sloppy six minute period midway through the second half saw them go from just a goal down to three, and George Moncur shown a red card.

McCann admitted that the team lacked concentration from early on.

“The opening goal was sloppy from our point of view with a bit of mis-communication on the edge of our box and a loss of concentration,” he said, as quoted by Hull Live.

Although McCann made his disappointment known, he was still pleased with parts of his team’s performance, whilst continuing to highlight the need for improvement in key areas.

“I was pleased with how we went about the game between both boxes today, but there are areas that we need to work on and that includes our starts to games and making sure that we get back to where we know we can be, and showing how good we can be at attacking and defending set-pieces because I thought we were disappointing at those today.

“The boys are hurting after that but we will bounce back.”

The Verdict

McCann will now look for a reaction on Wednesday evening when his side host Wayne Rooney’s Derby County, and there is no reason why they shouldn’t get a result here.

It’s no secret that Derby have serious issues going on behind the scenes right now and at the weekend they lost the lead they held against Peterborough in the last eight minutes of injury time to come away 2-1 losers.

The Rams will be there for the taking on Wednesday and if the Tigers can sharpen there attention span, we could see a mauling.

Hull City fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Tigers transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Who is Hull City's record signing? Ryan Mason Abel Hernandez Robert Snodgrass Jimmy Bullard