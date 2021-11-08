Hull City potentially facing injury blow

Hull City are currently awaiting the results of a scan on Lewie Coyle’s ankle, after the defender limped off against Barnsley at the weekend, as per a recent report by Hull Live.

The blow for the right back came as the Tigers ran out as 2-0 winners at Oakwell, thus registering a welcome victory for Grant McCann and his players.

Coyle took a knock to his ankle just before the half time mark and was eventually unable to continue for his side as he was replaced by Josh Emmanuel.

The full back left Oakwell in a protective boot as a precaution and the club are now waiting for the results of the scan.

Speaking about the incident recently, McCann had this to say:

“He’s a in a (protective) boot at the minute. I haven’t spoken to the physios yet, but I’ll get to the bottom of it.

“I’m sure he’ll have a scan over the next couple of days and we’ll get to the bottom of it.”

Coyle had previously been almost ever present for his side this season, making 15 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship.

The full back currently has two years remaining on his contract at the MKM Stadium after joining the club back in August of last year.

The Verdict

Coyle would certainly be a big loss for the Tigers as he has been pretty consistent this term, so they will now face an anxious wait to find out how severe the injury is.

Luckily they do have Emmanuel who can step up in his absence, so they are well covered in that area of the pitch if the news they receive is really bad.

Injuries are part and parcel of football and that’s exactly why you need to have a strong squad assembled that can cope with them.

Aside from this potential blow, the club will just be pleased to have picked up a much needed win as they now have a platform to build from.