Hull City poised to make significant club decision

New Hull City owner Acun Ilıcalı is set to sack Grant McCann and replace him with Shota Arveladze.

The Turkish businessman finally completed his takeover of the club last week, with Tigers fans excited about what the future will hold under the new regime.

And, it appears Ilıcalı is going to waste little time in making his first major call, as reporter Yağız Sabuncuoğlu claimed that the decision has already been made to sack McCann.

Additionally, he also added that Arveladze is ready to be named as his successor after a work permit was granted for the former Rangers striker.

The Georgian may be known to fans in Britain because of his spell in Glasgow, but he also has plenty of managerial experience, having worked for Kayserispor, Trabzonspor, Maccabi Tel-Aviv and most recently Uzbek outfit Pakhtakor Tashkent.

The timing of this decision may seem unfortunate for McCann, as he has seen the side record back-to-back victories in recent games, including a very impressive 1-0 success at Bournemouth yesterday.

That has left Hull 19th in the Championship and ten points from safety.

Did these 25 Hull City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Hull City signed Geovanni on a free transfer. True False

The verdict

This would seem very harsh considering Hull’s recent results, with the side having shown top eight form over the past ten games, which includes wins over promotion candidates recently.

However, you can also see why Ilıcalı would want to bring in his own man after the deal was done. It wouldn’t be fair on McCann to keep him on if you were just waiting for the first chance to sack him.

So, if Arveladze is the man for the new owner then he needs to do it quickly and back him in the market but Hull’s form shows that it will be a major risk from Ilıcalı that he will need to pay off.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.