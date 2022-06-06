Hull City poised to finalise ambitious transfer swoop for 65-cap international

Hull City are expected to sign midfielder Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce before they begin pre-season later this month.

There is a lot of excitement around the club as new owner Acun Ilicali prepares for his first summer window and he’s made it clear that he will back boss Shota Arveladze with new signings.

And, according to Hull Live, Tufan is going to be joining the Tigers, as they confirmed the club are in ‘advanced’ talks with the Istanbul outfit over the 27-year-old, with Tufan open to the move. They state there is a real confidence that the transfer will go through before the squad return for pre-season.

Whilst the player endured an underwhelming loan spell with Watford last season, before falling out with key figures at Fenerbahce on his return to the club, bringing in Tufan would be seen as a statement signing.

That’s because the former Bursaspor man has clocked up over 200 appearances in the Turkish top-flight during his career, as well as winning 65 caps for the national team since making his debut in 2014.

Did these 25 Hull City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Hull City signed Geovanni on a free transfer. True False

The verdict

This is going to be a very exciting summer for all connected to Hull and fans should be very excited by this update.

You can never guarantee that a player will adapt to the Championship with ease, but the reality is that Tufan arrives with excellent pedigree and the sort of top level experience that most in this league don’t have.

So, Ilicali will deserve plenty of praise if this comes off and it will be interesting to see who else they bring in ahead of next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.