Hull City, Plymouth Argyle and Huddersfield Town are all interested in Charlton Athletic’s Corey Blackett-Taylor ahead of the January transfer window.

Corey Taylor-Blackett enjoys productive season so far

The Addicks have improved since Michael Appleton’s appointment, and a draw with Cambridge on Saturday made it five unbeaten, although the overriding feeling was disappointment considering they conceded two late goals.

Nevertheless, the Londoners are looking up under the new boss, and they will be hoping to reduce the nine-point gap to the play-offs over the coming weeks.

And, if they are to do that, Blackett-Taylor will be key, as the winger has been outstanding in the current campaign, scoring six times and registering the same number of assists in 19 appearances.

The former Aston Villa youngster has always been regarded as someone with talent, and the 26-year-old is now adding end product to his game.

Championship interest emerges in Corey Blackett-Taylor

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Blackett-Taylor is attracting attention, with Football Insider revealing that Hull, Plymouth and Huddersfield are all ready to offer the player a chance to play in the second tier.

All three clubs are looking to strengthen their respective squads in the New Year as they compete for different objectives over the rest of the campaign.

On paper, Hull would appear to be the most appealing option to Blackett-Taylor, as Liam Rosenior’s side are currently eighth in the table, with only goal difference keeping them outside the play-off places.

The Tigers could be in the market for a new attacking option as a priority as well, with star man Jaden Philogene facing a scan to determine the extent of a knee injury.

Meanwhile, both Huddersfield and Plymouth are fighting to stay in the Championship. The Terriers are two points above the relegation zone, whilst Argyle are a point better off.

Steven Schumacher’s men have been productive in front of goal, but it’s a different story for Huddersfield who have managed just 19 goals in 20 games.

Corey Blackett-Taylor could be a bargain

Charlton will be reluctant to lose such a key player in January, but they are in a difficult position with Blackett-Taylor as his deal at The Valley expires in the summer of 2024.

As a result, they know the upcoming window represents the last chance to get a fee for the ex-Tranmere man, as he could leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Of course, the club may decide that keeping hold of him is better than letting Blackett-Taylor depart for a cut-price next month. Nevertheless, the update states their resolve is sure to be tested.

January transfer window is notoriously tough

We know the January window is hard, and this is an example of how clubs can be competing for the same players, and it shows they’re all looking for potential bargains.

Another benefit to signing Blackett-Taylor is that he isn’t a player who requires time to adapt, and his form suggests he is ready for the next step in his career.

But, Charlton have aims of strengthening their own squad, as they push to return to the Championship.