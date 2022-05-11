Hull City plotting transfer raid for Turkish defender

Hull City are interested in Turkey under-19 international defender Yunus Emre Cift from Samsunspor, according to Ajansspor.

The Tigers will be a Championship club for the second season running in 2022-23 and Shota Arveladze is set to bring several new faces to the MKM Stadium.

They have already been linked to a number of players plying their trade in Turkey thanks to the takeover of media mogul Acun Ilicali in January – a man who appears to have many links to football clubs in his native country.

And Cift is the latest individual to be reportedly eyed up by Hull as they look to bolster their squad numbers.

19-year-old Cift made his debut for second tier side Samsunspor earlier in the 2021-22 season in the Turkish Cup, before then going on to make his league bow in November.

The centre-back ended the campaign with 22 appearances to his name in all competitions, as well as appearing twice for Turkey’s under-19’s against Austria and Wales in the summer before he made his club debut.

The Verdict

It will come as no surprise to Hull fans that they have been linked with another player based in Turkey.

Ilicali’s extensive links to the country mean that it’s inevitable and with Arveladze having managed several clubs in the country, it can be expected that work permit depending, there will be a few arrivals from there.

Cift definitely appears to have a lot of potential, despite not much being known about him, and the fact he’s an under-19 international for his country is a good sign.

He could be a good investment for the future, but with Curtis Davies being linked with a heroic return to the MKM Stadium, it would be perhaps unrealistic to expect Cift to be a first-teamer straight away.