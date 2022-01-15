Hull City plotting transfer move for 22-year-old Brazilian forward

Hull City are eyeing up an ambitious transfer raid of Dutch giants Ajax for Brazilian striker Danilo Silva, according to Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu.

Whilst the takeover of Turk media mogul Acun Ilicali hasn’t officially been confirmed yet, the paperwork has been signed off on and is waiting EFL ratification.

Only then can the Tigers start moving with bringing in fresh faces into the squad – and potentially a new manager – and Danilo is the latest player to be linked to the MKM Stadium.

The 22-year-old joined Ajax in 2017 from Santos, starting in the famed youth system of the Amsterdam club before making his senior debut in 2020.

Danilo had a prolific spell on loan at FC Twente in the Eredivisie last season, scoring 17 times in 33 outings whilst also producing five assists.

He hasn’t got his chance under Erik Ten Hag this season though back at Ajax, playing just eight times in Holland’s top flight with the majority of his appearances coming from the bench.

It’s not clear whether Hull are set to pursue a loan deal or a permanent move for the Brazil under-23 international though, although his contract is set to expire this summer per transfermarkt.

The Verdict

This seems like a pretty ambitious one for Hull considering Danilo’s record at Eredivisie level last season.

But it’s always going to be hard getting in the team at Ajax when they have so many good attacking talents at their disposal.

The general level of the Eredivisie is probably Championship standard though so considering he was a prolific scorer last season then he could solve the Tigers’ issues at the top end of the pitch.

There’s a void to be filled following the exit of Josh Magennis and whilst he’s a completely different type of player, Danilo could be an interesting signing.