Hull City plotting transfer deal for Burton Albion star with release clause revealed

Hull City are “eyeing up” a move for Burton Albion striker Victor Adeboyejo ahead of the January transfer window, according to this afternoon’s report from Hull Live.

The 24-year-old has reportedly been the subject of interest from the Tigers for some time now, even when Grant McCann was in charge with contact being made with his former side Barnsley as they looked to secure a deal.

They had a golden opportunity to recruit him in the summer too with the Tykes opting to release him – but he ended up making the move to the Brewers in the end despite Hull and Reading’s interest.

The forward struggled in the Championship with Barnsley last season, recording just three goals in 26 league games as a semi-regular figure who was unable to prevent the South Yorkshire outfit from suffering relegation.

He has been on fire in League One this season though, scoring nine times in 20 displays for Burton, an impressive total considering they currently sit inside the third-tier relegation zone.

With this, the player may be open to a move and with Hull boss Liam Rosenior keen to add a forward, he is now taking a closer look at Adeboyejo.

The player has a release clause in his contract according to Hull Live, potentially making it easier for the Tigers to get a deal over the line.

The Verdict:

He could be a great addition at the MKM Stadium – but they need to focus on offloading players as well if they want to bring him in because their squad is too big as things stand.

Even in the forward department, someone like Tyler Smith could potentially move on if the Burton man comes in but it remains to be seen what kind of impact the latter would have in East Yorkshire.

He struggled last term and that’s one reason why many Hull supporters may not be too optimistic about this potential addition – but he will be full of confidence and that will only help him to thrive in the second tier.

At 24 too, there’s still plenty of time for him to improve and may not cost too much money to bring him on, though you feel departures will be needed as Acun Ilicali looks to abide by the EFL’s financial rules.

And from the player’s point of view, this could be an exciting opportunity. He will want a considerable amount of game time though and it’s unclear whether Hull would be able to offer him that.