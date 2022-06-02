Hull City plotting transfer bid for 28-year-old Fenerbahce player

Hull City are once again being linked with players from the Turkish Super Lig, and the latest name to be on their radar is Dimitrios Pelkas, as reported by NTV Spor.

The 28-year-old has been used often for his current club Fenerbache this season, but most of those showings have only come off the bench.

The Greek midfielder made a total of 23 league appearances for the side in Turkey’s top flight, but only eight came from the start.

Despite this though, he still produced four goals from the wing – giving him an average of 0.47 goals per 90 minutes.

With Hull desperate to ensure that they aren’t near the bottom of the Championship again next season, they are keen to add more creativity and options to their ranks and Pelkas could be an ideal option.

Quiz: The big Hull City striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Tigers fan

1 of 25 How many appearances did Josh Magennis make for Hull during his time at the club? 95 112 120 82

Prior to his time in Turkey, he also spent seven seasons playing football for PAOK Salonika in Greece.

During his stint there, he continually challenged at the top end of their division and even helped lead the side to the title on one occasion.

Now, Hull are potentially prepared to give him the opportunity to test himself in England, although the report states that Italian outfit Bologna are set to rival the Tigers.

He has also played for his country too – and this level of experience and exposure to top-level action could really help the club to climb up the Championship table in the next campaign.

Again, Pelkas might not be cheap and he might take some convincing to up sticks and move over to England but if they can seal a deal for the winger then it could be a shrewd move by the Tigers.

The Verdict

Dimitrios Pelkas is another name from Turkey that Hull have been linked with and this scouring abroad for new players could actually pay off for the Tigers.

Players in England who are already experienced in the Football League or the Premier League can often cost an arm and a leg.

A player like Pelkas, who has played on the international stage and towards the top end of Turkey and Greece could be a lot cheaper in comparison.

The winger though still has the kind of experience and ability though that could help take Hull to the next level. He’s bagged goals at every club he has been with and has looked sharp for Fenerbache in the last campaign despite being used mainly off the bench rather than in starts.

Pelkas then could be one of those ‘under-the-radar’ type deals that would end up paying off for Hull – but that all depends if a deal can be done or not first and foremost.