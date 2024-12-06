Hull City are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

That's according to Turkish outlet Fotospor, who claim that Hull are monitoring Bayindir's situation at Old Trafford as they weigh up whether to make an ambitious move in the January transfer window.

Bayindir joined United from Fenerbahce in September 2023 for a fee of £4.3 million, but he made just one appearance last season in the 4-2 win at Newport County in the FA Cup in January.

While Bayindir has featured twice in the EFL Cup for the Red Devils this season, he remains second choice behind Andre Onana, and he is believed to be growing increasingly frustrated with his lack of game time.

That could mean that Bayindir pushes for a move away from United in January or the summer, and with his future looking uncertain, it seems he has emerged on the Tigers' radar.

Hull City interested in Altay Bayindir

The goalkeeper position at the MKM Stadium has long been the subject of debate, and former head coach Liam Rosenior and owner Acun Ilicali had a public disagreement over his decision to stick with Ryan Allsop ahead of January signing Ivor Pandur.

That marked the start of a decline in the relationship between the pair that ultimately led to Rosenior's sacking in May, and Pandur became Hull's number one goalkeeper under his replacement Tim Walter.

Despite Ilicali expressing his faith in Pandur, the Tigers signed two new goalkeepers in the summer, with Carl Rushworth joining on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and Anthony Racioppi making a permanent move from Young Boys.

Given the way he starred in the Championship during his loan spell at Swansea City last season, many assumed that Rushworth would become Hull's first choice, but Pandur retained his place between the sticks.

Rushworth is expected to be sidelined until the New Year with an ankle injury, and considering his lack of game time, the Seagulls could decide to recall him in January, particularly if the Tigers were to make a move for Bayindir.

It may seem unlikely that Hull would be able to convince Bayindir to drop down to the second tier, but Ilicali is the vice-president of his former club Fenerbache, and that could give them a big advantage in the race for his signature.

The Tigers currently sit 22nd in the table after a run of five consecutive defeats, and Reading manager Ruben Selles is expected to be appointed as the club's new head coach following the dismissal of Walter last month.

Championship table (as it stands 6th December) Team P GD Pts 17 Oxford United 18 -8 18 18 Preston North End 18 -8 18 19 Luton Town 18 -13 18 20 Cardiff City 18 -11 17 21 Plymouth Argyle 18 -20 17 22 Hull City 18 -9 15 23 QPR 18 -11 15 24 Portsmouth 16 -12 13

Altay Bayindir signing would be a coup for Hull City

While Bayindir has not had a chance to show what he is capable of during his time at United, he is clearly a talented goalkeeper, and it would be a coup if Hull were able to bring him to the MKM Stadium.

The Turkish international, who made one start for his country during Euro 2024 in the summer, would likely attract significant transfer interest if he became available, but his relationship with Ilicali could be key in convincing him to join the Tigers.

Given that Pandur has performed well this season, there is no obvious need for Hull to bring in a new goalkeeper, but Selles may be keen to freshen up his squad in January, and he may view Bayindir as an upgrade on the club's existing options.