Highlights Hull City interested in FC Lugano striker Zan Celar.

Lugano has lowered their valuation, but competition from German 2.Bundesliga clubs like Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Celar's impressive 2023/24 campaign includes 14 goals and 3 assists in Swiss Super League.

As far as transfer rumours go, there have been more surrounding potential outgoings than incomings as far as Hull City are concerned.

However, with the club's maiden pre-season under Tim Walter starting imminently, that looks set to change, and Tigers fans may have already seen a brief glimpse of one of the German's potential transfer targets.

That's because, according to Swiss sports news outlet 4-4-2.ch, City are interested in acquiring the services of current FC Lugano striker Zan Celar, who is currently on international duty with Slovenia at this summer's UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.

Hull City's current standpoint in race for 13-time Slovenian international

The aforementioned news outlet exclusively revealed the Tigers' interest in Celar on Wednesday evening, before more clarity was given on the standpoint between themselves and Lugano when it comes to striking any potential deal over the course of the summer transfer window.

It has been said that the Championship outfit sent an inquiry to Lugano regarding the possible finances it would take to prize their top scorer away from the Cornerado Stadium.

Zan Celar's 23/24 Stats Apps Goals Assists Swiss Super League 36 14 3 Swiss Cup 6 6 1 UEFA Conference League 5 1 - UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 2 - - Total 49 21 4 All stats as per Transfermarkt

However, the hierarchy at the MKM Stadium will no doubt be pleased with the reported response from their counterparts, who have halved their valuation of Celar despite his potency in front of goal in the Swiss Super League, as his contract expires in 12 months' time.

The Bianconeri are said to value the Slovenian within the region of €2-2.25m at this moment in time, and could be sold in the next couple of weeks.

Hull City facing competition in the race for Zan Celar

However, it's not just a potential move to England that the former Roma man has been linked with, as it is revealed further into the report that two offers from the German 2.Bundesliga have come his way in recent times.

These offers are also much more concrete than Hull's standpoint, with no formal offer made at this moment in time, whilst the negotiations between representatives of the club are also much further down the line than where the Tigers currently stand.

One club namedropped within the report is Fortuna Düsseldorf, who will be hoping to reach the Bundesliga next season after losing on penalties to VfB Bochum in the Promotion-Relegation fixture last month.

However, there are certain problems when it comes to a potential move to Germany for the 25-year-old, who isn't said to be keen on moving to the second tier, whilst Düsseldorf are also having difficulties when it comes to a potential transfer fee and wages, despite expressing such a keenness to entice Celar to the Merkur Spiel-Arena.

Zan Celar's impressive 2023/24 campaign

Acquiring Celar's services would no doubt be viewed as a coup for Hull at such a cut-price considering the impressive campaign he's enjoyed for Lugano.

The striker netted 14 times across 36 Swiss Super League games and accumulated a further three assists in the league, as well as scoring six goals in as many Swiss Cup ties as Lugano lost the final on penalties to Servette.

As a reward for his fine domestic campaign, Celar was called up to the Slovenia squad for the current European Championships, where he has made two substitute appearances to date, including a nine-minute cameo against England on Tuesday night in Cologne.

Despite being unable to showcase his full ability on the international stage as he faces competition from the likes of Benjamin Sesko and former Middlesbrough loanee Andraz Sporar, Celar's recent pedigree would represent a shrewd deal for Hull, as well as being viewed as a key replacement for former loanee Liam Delap, as the striking department in East Yorkshire is currently very light in numbers.