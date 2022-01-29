Hull City plotting move for Fulham youngster

Fulham’s Steven Sessegnon could be on his way to Hull City with the Tigers registering interest in the 21-year-old according to Football Insider.

Despite impressing in patches on loan at Bristol City in the second half of last season, Sessegnon has been unable to earn any first team involvement this term and his contract at Craven Cottage expires this summer.

The England U21 international could certainly represent value in the market for Hull, who are looking to make their first signing of the Acun Ilicali era in the remaining days of the transfer window.

The Tigers have built a comfortable cushion over the relegation zone in recent months and that should enable them to prepare for next season with their transfer business.

At 21, Sessegnon is a versatile full back with his best years ahead of him and with experience from the fringes and first team of second tier football.

The specialist left back would fit nicely into the Tigers’ squad with first choice left back Callum Elder having fallen out of favour.

It will become clear in the coming weeks what kind of system and brand of football Shota Arveladze wants to adopt at the club, but Sessegnon, with his deal up in the summer, would arrive with a point to prove.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Hull City players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Andy Dawson? Yes No

The Verdict

If the faith shown in Sessegnon by the England youth ranks is anything to go by, the 21-year-old should develop into a capable Championship level full back at least, it is a surprise that he has not been talked about more this month due to his contract situation.

Should the Tigers continue to play with a three at the back system, it is difficult to see where Sessegnon would naturally fit into the side, however given the development that still lies ahead of him, Arveladze could dictate whether to push him into a centre back or wing back berth.

It is refreshing to be seeing transfer rumours involving Hull City after such a tough few years at the club on and off the pitch.