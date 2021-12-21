Hull City plotting January transfer move for 20-year-old

Hull are a side that could need some reinforcements in January in order to steer clear of the drop zone – and one potential signing could be Bryan Reynolds from Roma, as reported by Calcio Mercato.

The 20-year-old player has only managed one game in Serie A so far this season, despite him being fairly highly regarded at Roma. The defender is a talent and has previously looked bright back in the USA for the likes of FC Dallas and North Texas SC before joining the Italian outfit.

However, since the move to Roma back in January though, the full-back has only mustered eight appearances. At such a young age, the player could perhaps benefit from some more experience and gametime in competitive football.

Now, Hull City could be prepared to make a move to bring him in during the winter window and offer him the chance to get more playing time.

The Tigers and Grant McCann are right near the bottom of the Championship table and although they have had a recent upturn in their form that has allowed them to pull away from the relegation places slightly, they could still use some extra faces to help them stay in the division.

Reynolds is a player with experience in Europe and America – and it means that he could certainly be a solid player for McCann to have in the ranks heading into the second half of the campaign.

There are a few other interested sides across Europe but if Reynolds fancies his chances in England and the EFL, then he could be best suited to a move to Hull.

The Verdict

Hull City boss Grant McCann is looking in the right places if this news about Bryan Reynolds is true.

The 20-year-old player has a lot of experience already and does look a solid talent. At such a young age too, he has the potential to become a decent player in the future to boot.

A move to the Championship – and the potential for a lot more regular action – could certainly aid him in hitting his potential and with the club in need of some reinforcements, he could be a boost to Hull too.

Both player and club could both benefit from this move then. He is an exciting young player for the Tigers to sign and McCann certainly seems to be shopping in the right places for his next new signings.