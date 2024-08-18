Hull City are reportedly interested in a move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder and captain Lewis Travis.

That's according to Alan Nixon via his Patreon, who has also revealed that the Tigers will have to potentially pay around the £3 million mark for the 26-year-old if they are to bring him to East Yorkshire.

Travis has started in Blackburn's opening two games of the season, and has played over 225 games for the side that he joined back in 2015 at the age of 18 from Liverpool.

Despite being loaned out by previous manager Jon Dahl Tomasson to Ipswich Town in the second half of 2023/24, Travis was made captain for the 2024/25 campaign by John Eustace, who has made a strong start in the opening three games of the season.

Nevertheless, Nixon has revealed that if the right price is received for the defensive midfielder, who can also operate as a full-back, then Rovers may be tempted into a sale.

Hull City have money to splash amid £3m Lewis Travis claim

After a disappointing July, in which they sold two of their key stars in Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene to Ipswich and Aston Villa, Hull have the finances to have a very busy end to the transfer window.

The club amassed around £33 million for the centre-back and winger from the Premier League clubs, and have already started to splash out the cash in an attempt to close the gap back to the top sides in the Championship.

Travis could potnentially bring more second tier experience to this Hull team, with the Tigers lacking a little - particularly in midfield.

The 26-year-old's versatility could also aid Tim Walter, with the Blackburn captain able to play in both defensive and central roles in midfield, while he can also pitch in at right-back if needed.

However, Walter will want to keep Travis in that holding role if he is to join, with his loan to Ipswich coming about due to a lack of game-time in his more natural position.

Lewis Travis 2023/24 Blackburn Rovers Stats (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 20 (8) Goals (Assists) 0 (2) Pass Accuracy 81.5% Tackles Won 38 Duels Won 119

Lewis Travis' leadership could be the key to Hull City success

Blackburn missed Travis in the second half of last season, with the team dropping from mid-table into a relegation scrap following his departure.

However, after a successful summer at Ewood Park, and a solid start to the campaign, Travis has seen himself as one of the first names on the team-sheet - although there is a lack of depth in the middle of the park as it stands.

Travis has two years left on his contract, so Blackburn won't be in a rush to sell - but every player has their price, as we have seen with Sammie Szmodics' move to Ipswch Town.

Hull will be interested in Travis' leadership qualities, and his experience of playing in a team that has won promotion to the Premier League recently may be a big reason behind Walter targeting him.

Eustace has said in the past to The Lancashire Telegraph that he is keen to keep Travis at the club, but if the right price is paid, it may be hard to deny the 26-year-old a move.