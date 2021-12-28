Hull City plotting big money transfer move

Hull City are already eyeing up some fresh signings and the latest to be linked with a deal is Verdat Muriqi of Lazio, as reported by Il Messaggero.

The Tigers are right near the bottom of the Championship table right now but having started to pick up results, the club are slowly pulling away from the drop zone – and they’ll want to ensure that continues by adding some solid new signings in the winter window.

One name that they’re being linked with is Muriqi, who plays as a forward in Italy.

He’s played 11 times so far this campaign but has failed to hit the back of the net and with so many other forward options at the Serie A club, he could soon be moved on.

Hull could certainly benefit from another option in their strikeforce but it may not come as soon as January, with the Il Messaggero reporting the side will only do business for him at the end of the campaign.

It means Grant McCann may actually not have the striker to work with for the second half of this campaign – and may have to try and bolster his strikeforce in another way in the meantime.

In addition to that, a fee is reported to be around 10m Euros.

It’s a substantial fee for a side like Hull and if the side were relegated down to League One, it may put the deal into question considering the large sum and the fact they would lose money from dropping a division lower in the football pyramid.

However, with other sides interested, Hull may try and do business now rather than wait – and his addition could certainly help them avoid that relegation if he was to make the move to the KCOM Stadium and start firing in the goals.

The Verdict

Hull City may be on the verge of a takeover but £10m still seems a large fee for them to pay out for one player – especially one that hasn’t managed a single goal for Lazio this campaign.

The Tigers and Grant McCann do need some more options upfront but I’m not sure Muriqi is the right one. With his goalscoring record and the fee he may command, there are surely better options out there than him. In addition, the fact they would also have to wait to do a deal works against it, especially considering they could use another forward now.

Muriqi has the European experience though and it means he could surely handle the Championship – and could at least bag a few goals. If the Tigers have the money too, then why not splash the cash and bring in a player they want?

If they were to look down the EFL though and perhaps at some cheaper options though, they could surely find better value in a signing elsewhere then waiting to stump up a seven-figure fee for the Lazio striker.