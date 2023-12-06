As they prepare to reach the halfway stage of the Championship season over the Christmas period, Hull City are in an incredibly promising position after over a year of building by Acun Ilicali in sixth position in the standings.

The Turkish media mogul, who took over the Tigers in January 2022, has made significant inroads to improving the fortunes of the East Riding of Yorkshire club, both in terms of getting a big crowd back into the MKM Stadium and also strengthening Liam Rosenior's squad.

And as Ilicali gets set to celebrate his two-year anniversary next month, he could be about to bring Rosenior another winger with similar qualities that Jaden Philogene possesses on the left.

City are expected to be active in the January transfer window in a bid to strengthen their hand for a promotion push, and one player that is firmly on their radar is Ryan Kent.

The former Rangers winger is a live transfer target for the club, according to reputable Turkish reporter Yağız Sabuncuoğlu on the Sports Digitale YouTube channel, via Sport Witness, and Hull are exploring a loan deal for the 27-year-old.

Another English side and a Scottish team are also both interested in Kent ahead of the transfer window opening, but Hull will be looking to move ahead of the rest of the pack to land the winger, who has had a tough time since making the switch from Ibrox to Fenerbahce over the summer.

How has Ryan Kent fared at Fenerbahce?

Despite there being plenty of competition out wide at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Kent still opted to move abroad as opposed to staying in the UK for his next move - but it's not exactly going to plan.

Kent has started in all five of Fenerbahce's UEFA Europa Conference League matches, but when it comes to the Turkish Super Lig, he's barely been able to get a look-in ahead of the likes of İrfan Kahveci and Dusan Tadic.

In his seven Super Lig outings so far, he has started just the once - that being his domestic debut for the club - whilst he has been an unusued substitute five times, showing that head coach İsmail Kartal doesn't see the Oldham-born attacker as much of an important figure.

He has however been given his chance in Europe, scoring and assisting one goal a-piece in their Conference League qualifiers against Zimbru Chisinau and Maribor and in the Group Stage, he has notched an assist against Spartak Trnava.

Ryan Kent's Fenerbahce Stats 2023-24 Turkish Super Lig UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Appearances 7 5 Minutes Per Game 21 77 Goals 0 0 xG 0.15 0.37 Assists 0 1 xA 0.33 0.81 Shots Per Game 0.6 1.2 Big Chances Missed 0 0 Big Chances Created 2 0 Touches Per Game 15.3 46.4 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.9 1.6 Stats Correct As Of December 6, 2023, As Per Sofascore

Considering he is out of favour domestically though, it would be no shock if Kent was to depart in the January transfer window in favour of a move closer to home.

Where would Ryan Kent fit in at Hull City?

With Hull and Rosenior more often than not playing a 4-2-3-1 formation and Philogene one of the first names on the team-sheet on the left, Kent could only be coming in to take a spot on the right flank.

Being a right-footed player, it would mean that he would be utilised as a more traditional winger as opposed to one that cuts inside, shoots and makes things happen that way, but his 19 assists for Rangers in 2021-22 shows that he's more-than capable of putting crosses into the box.

A number of different players have been utilised out on the right flank for Hull this season, such as Scott Twine, Jason Lokilo, Adama Traore and even Liam Delap a few times, but to get a natural winger with bags of quality like Kent through the door would be a statement of intent from Ilicali.