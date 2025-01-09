Hull City are plotting a move for the young Legia Warsaw centre-back, Jan Ziółkowski.

That is according to a report from Samuel Szczygielski via Polish news outlet, Meczyki on Monday night, which states that the Ekstraklasa outfit have recieved bids from both the Tigers and Italian Serie B outfit, Cremonese, for the highly-rated defender.

Ruben Selles is looking to bolster his squad as much as possible in the winter market, with City sat just inside the Championship relegation zone heading into the FA Cup Third Round weekend, where they host Doncaster Rovers on Sunday lunchtime.

A variety of names boasting a mixture of experience or youthfulness have been linked with moves to the MKM Stadium, which includes the central defensive duo of Willy Boly and Ryan Porteous from Nottingham Forest and Watford.

And, if City are to be successful in their pursuit of the aforementioned 19-year-old Ziółkowski, they have to fight off the array of continental suitors who have also expressed an interest in his services.

Hull City submit offer for Jan Ziółkowski

As previously mentioned, it has been reported by Samuel Szczygielski - via Meczyki - that Hull are one of two sides said to have submitted an offer for the defender, who has recently made four appearances for Poland's Under-20 side after making his debut at this particular age bracket in September.

Cremonese, who currently find themselves fourth in Serie B, are the other club who have shown their hand in terms of an offer for Legia's academy graduate, who is under contract at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego until the summer of 2026, having signed his most-recent deal in September - which is said to include the option for a further two-year extension.

The report continues by noting that there are "many indications" which point towards a departure for Ziółkowski from his hometown club in the coming weeks, although the financial details of any offers from Hull or the Italian side have not been made clear at present.

This comes after Belgian giants Anderlecht's reported interest in the youngster, who has made just 14 appearances for Legia's senior team since making his debut in a 3-0 home defeat to Radomiak last May, and hasn't started a game for the club since September 1st.

Jan Ziółkowski could be a long-term investment for Hull City

Ziółkowski is clearly a player with strong potential, and remains a part of the Legia squad who are travelling to Spain for a mid-season training camp ahead of the Ekstraklasa's resumption on February 2nd, with the club sat in fourth - six points behind leaders, Lech Poznan.

Therefore, with the recent contract extension until next summer and having the possibility of extending his stay in the Polish capital until 2028, this potential long-term investment could be a major coup for the Tigers, especially with strong interest from the likes of Anderlecht and Cremonese.

Jan Ziółkowski's 24/25 Ekstraklasa Stats Total Matches Played 8 Matches Started 5 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 2 Clean Sheets 1 Interceptions per Game 0.5 Tackles per Game 0.8 Recoveries per Game 1.5 Clearances per Game 3.0 Duels Won per Game 2.9 All Stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 09/01/25)

Despite the potential ceiling for the centre-back, it remains to be seen whether a player of such a nature would slot straight into Selles' starting eleven at this moment in time, regardless of the Spaniard's track record when it comes to developing young players - proven by Reading's defensive rolls-royce, Tyler Bindon.

With the likes of Boly and Porteous also linked, a move for either of the experienced duo would make more sense in the short-term, as Hull will look to showcase their ambition once more if they are able to stave off relegation fears.

However, given how highly Ziółkowski is rated across Europe, this potential deal cannot be sniffed at.