Hull City are thought to be interested in making a potential summer move for midfielder George Moncur with him set to leave Luton Town, according to a report from Hull Live.

Moncur is expected to be leaving Luton this summer, with the midfielder out of contract and having yet to agree to any kind of extension to his current contract. It is thought that has alerted the attention of a host of potential suitors who would be keen to make a move for him in the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old managed to register three goals in his 21 league games this term.

It is reported that Grant McCann is a fan of the midfielder and he has previously worked with him before during his spell in charge of Peterborough United. Moncur arrived on loan there during the 2016/17 campaign where he managed to fire in two goals and provide three assists in his 13 appearances in League One.

What club do these 21 former Hull City players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Which club does Leo da Silva Lopes play for nowadays? Club Brugge Cercle Brugge Anderlecht Waasland-Beveren

According to the latest report, Hull are now ready to cast their eye over the midfielder this summer ahead of a potential move for him. The Tigers are keen to strengthen their options in the middle of the park and elsewhere as they aim to try and cement themselves back in the Championship. Moncur could well be someone that we see arrive at the KCOM as a result.

The verdict

This would be a potentially very good signing for Hull to make this summer, with Moncur a player that has a lot of quality if he is used in the right way. He has not always been a guaranteed starter for Luton in the Championship, but he has been able to offer some extra quality when he has featured for them or been brought off the bench.

The chance to link back up with McCann would surely be something that appeals to Moncur given that he has had a good spell with him before on loan with Peterborough. That was a while ago now and he is a much more mature player than he would have been back in the 2016/17 campaign. He is someone that would fit the bill of enhancing their midfield options.

Moncur will be aiming to get more regular game time next season, and with Hull you would imagine that he could get that chance. The 25-year-old is someone that would be able to add a lot of quality to their squad on a free transfer and with finances tight for all clubs this summer, these are the sorts of signings that could make a lot of difference for them.