Highlights Several Hull City players have expiring contracts in 2024, allowing them to explore pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs in January.

Cyrus Christie's contract with Hull City is set to expire in 2024, but the club has a 12-month extension option.

Aaron Connolly and Adama Traore both express their desire to stay with Hull City, but pre-contract agreements may still be a possibility for them.

The January transfer window is a pivotal moment for EFL clubs, and it is just a matter of days away now.

Hull City fans have recently been blessed by the positive news that saw Liam Rosenior pen a new deal with the club, and so it will be fascinating to see how he approaches next month.

Hull were particularly busy in the summer, spending money and bringing on board a number of loan players as well.

Moving away from the incomings and there could be some outgoings as well in the New Year. A number of Hull players have expiring contracts in the summer of 2024, which means that they are able to explore pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs as early as January. We take a look at those individuals here.

Cyrus Christie

Former Derby County man Cyrus Christie has played for a few different EFL teams in his career.

He has 30 caps for the Republic of Ireland to his name, not to mention 28 appearances in the Premier League for Fulham as well.

Christie first joined Hull in 2022 on a free transfer, and he has had his time at the KCOM impacted by injury.

The 31-year-old’s current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2024. Hull do have a 12-month extension option on Christie’s deal though, as reported by Hull Live.

Aaron Connolly

Aaron Connolly joined Hull City permanently in the summer after an earlier loan spell from Brighton and Hove Albion, and he has also been impacted by injuries with the Tigers.

A pre-contract agreement is less likely in this scenario, according to what the player himself said to Hull Live, indicating he will leave it as long as possible to secure a future with Hull: "I don't want to go anywhere else, and I think everyone knows that. The chairman (Acun Ilicali) knows it, Tan (Kesler) knows it, and the gaffer. I think we're all kind of working together on that."

Vaughn Covil

Young American Vaughn Covil has hardly featured for Hull since arriving last year and so maybe a move is the best option for him as an individual.

Covil made the switch from Forest Green Rovers despite having made just two substitute appearances for the club in League Two, making the transfer an eye-raising one.

A pre-contract agreement in 2024 might be a possibility if he opts to walk away from the EFL.

Greg Docherty

Similarly to others, Greg Docherty has previously expressed his desire to sign a new contract and remain at the club.

He appeared in 35 Championship games last season and has been a regular for Hull in the last few years, since joining from Hibernian in 2020.

At the time of writing, though, he's set to see his contract expire in 2024.

Matty Jacob

Matty Jacob has spent a large portion of his life on the books of Hull.

Just last year, the academy graduate signed a one-year extension, something which Liam Rosenior was particularly glad of. “Matty’s got a really bright future in the game, and I’m delighted that’s going to be with us,” he said.

It was just a short-term deal though, and so the whole situation of transfer speculation may well repeat itself again next month.

Adama Traore

Adama Traore is in the same boat as the aforementioned duo of Christie and Docherty in that he wants to stay with Hull City.

The Malian midfielder joined the club from Turkish side Hatayspor last year.

There is a one-year club option on the two-year deal he signed when he arrived at Hull, so the club can put a block on any pre-contract talk fairly easily.